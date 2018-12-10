Creaceed Releases App Updates for the New iPad Pro / Apple Pencil

Mons, Belgium – Creaceed releases updates of their iOS apps to fully support the new iPad Pro and the new Apple Pencil: Carbo – Notes and Sketches, Emulsio – Video Stabilizer, Hydra – Amazing Photography, Inko – Collaborative Whiteboard, and Prizmo Go – Instant Text OCR.

All apps now take advantage of iPad Pro new display sizes (11″ and 12.9″) and the new Apple Pencil and its double-tap gesture are now fully handled by both drawing apps Carbo and Inko.

Carbo and Inko now allow the user to switch from pen to eraser, or to the last-used tool, just by double-tapping the new Apple Pencil. In the case of Inko, the color palette can also be displayed in the same way.

“The new iPad Pro’s are amazing devices and we are delighted to fully support them with our apps, and in particular the new Apple Pencil capabilities. Drawing is an activity that clearly stands out from more traditional laptop use cases, and handwritten note-taking with Carbo and collaborative drawing with Inko are useful additions in that direction,” says Raphael Sebbe, Creaceed’s founder.

In this update, Emulsio also brings more reliable handling of input videos made with third-party apps and videos with incomplete or corrupt metadata.

About the Apps:

* Carbo is a drawing app that lets you capture, edit and organise notes and drawings, bringing handwriting into the digital age. It offers extensive support for Apple Pencil such as pressure, angle, and low-latency drawing.

* Emulsio is a video-stabilizing app that makes videos smoother and more professional. It can process video from the built-in camera, or videos that come from drones or GoPro(TM) cameras. Its most recent update improves handling of 4K videos, offers a better rolling-shutter-distortion handling and improved support for third-party sensors.

* Hydra is a camera app to take beautiful pictures even in difficult lighting conditions thanks to HDR, Lo-Light, Hi-Res, and Zoom modes.

* Inko is a new collaborative whiteboard app (for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV) that lets users draw together on the same virtual canvas using several nearby devices.

* Prizmo Go allows the user to take a picture of a typewritten document that will then be recognized. Rich interactions with the captured text are provided, which can also be exported to other apps or be read aloud.

Pricing and Availability:

* Carbo – $7.99 (requires iOS 10 or later)

* Emulsio – Pro Pack $7.99 (requires iOS 9 or later)

* Hydra – $4.99 (requires iOS 10 or later)

* Inko – Collaboration Pack $19.99 (one time) for individual users, or $99.99/y subscriptions for groups (requires iOS 11 or later)

* Prizmo Go – Export Pack $4.99 (one time) for built-in OCR, and $7.99/year for additional Cloud Services (requires iOS 10 or later)

The update for each app is free for existing users.

Creaceed is a Belgian company that has been making apps for over 10 years, focusing on image processing technologies in the fields of document scanning, note-taking, photo and video processing. Other apps like Hydra, Carbo, and Prizmo have been awarded by the press and featured by Apple on multiple occasions. Copyright 2018 Creaceed. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Computer in the U.S. and/or other countries.

