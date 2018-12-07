Speed PRO+ 2.5 adds a huge iOS12 upgrade and support for all iOS devices

Austin, Texas – Mother Tucker, LLC today is proud to announce the release of Speed PRO+ 2.5, an update to their GPS and Activity tracking app for iPhones and iPads. Designed for GPS-equipped iPhones and iPads, Speed PRO+ gives users a realtime dashboard and map view of their current track and allows them to save their tracks with GPS and activity data. The most significant features are: realtime tracking; saved tracks; automatic pause/resume; downloadable altitude readings; track editing; and customizable speedometer themes.

Main Features:

* GPS & Activity Tracking (Step Count, Stairs Ascended, Stairs Descended)

* Track Database: iCloud or local

* Track Editing: Trim off the unwanted portions in your saved tracks

* ‘Background Updates’ location option allows your app to execute in the background

* Full-screen display of your Speed, Average Speed, Top Speed, Distance, Route Time, Altitude and Course

* Pause/Resume tracking by tapping Speedometer

* Auto Pause/Resume option keeps the app paused when you’re stopped

* Auto Pause At option allows you to control the speed at which the app auto pauses & resumes

* Silent Mode option to turn off sound effects

* Orientation Lock option

* Option to remove the fractions from the displayed speed

* Reset Confirmations option (Turn On if you want a confirmation sheet when you tap ‘Reset’)

* Navigate back to the camera with a Left or Right swipe

* Share Map&Speedometer snapshots

* Share Track in KML format

* Altitude source option (“Device,” “MapQuest,” “USGS”)

* Portrait and Landscape orientation support

* Camera Background option: Turn on to show a live feed of your camera in the speedometer background

* Mirroring option for HUD on windshield

* Units option (“Miles,” “Km”)

* GPS Accuracy option

* ‘Background Updates’ location option allows your app to execute in the background

* Built-in Speedometer Themes

* Custom Theme lets you choose your speedometer colors with a color picker

Camera Features:

* Take a Photo by Single Tapping anywhere

* Start/Stop Recording by Double Tapping anywhere

* Set Focus by Pressing & Holding 1 finger on desired point

* Set Exposure by Pressing & Holding 2 fingers on desired point

* Navigate back to the speedometer with a Left or Right swipe

* Your videos and photos are saved to your Saved Photos Album

* EXIF (Camera Timestamp GPS)

Device Requirements:

* iPhone and iPad WiFi

* iOS 11.0 or higher

* Universal Application

* 17.0 MB Hard Drive space

Pricing and Availability:

Speed PRO+ 2.5 is Free for a limited time and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Navigation category.

Mother Tucker

Speed PRO+ 2.5

Download from iTunes

Screenshot

App Icon

Located in Austin, TX, Mother Tucker, LLC was founded in 2009 by Raymond Perez and Nicole Tucker Perez. Mother Tucker, LLC develops software for iOS devices including many that were featured by Apple. Copyright (C) 2009-2018 Mother Tucker, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



