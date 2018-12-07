Magzter is ranked among the Top 10 iOS Apps

New York, New York – Magzter, the world’s largest digital magazine newsstand with over 10,500 titles in its catalog, is in the news again. The iOS app of Magzter has been consistently ranked among the top 10 apps on the App Store in the world. As an icing on the cake, Magzter reached the #1 spot among ‘Magazines & Newspapers’ apps in the USA App Store ahead of top news and magazine brands like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist and USA Today. This illustrious feat testifies to the fact that Magzter is the most-loved digital reading destination across the globe as it offers the widest variety of premium content in 1 app.

While a recent study revealed that fake news spreads 70% faster on social media, it has become extremely difficult for the common man to identify and neglect such misleading information. However, Magzter ensures that its users get timely information on their favorite topics from the most renowned and dependable sources, which ultimately saves the time and energy of users.

Magzter offers more than 10,500 magazines from 50 countries including India, USA, UK, Canada, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, Spain, Mexico, Philippines, and Turkey, thereby acting as the one-stop solution for keeping people updated on all the latest happenings across the globe. These magazines spread across 40 exciting categories including automotive, business, comics, entertainment, fashion, health, lifestyle, news, politics, science, sports, technology, and travel, which makes Magzter the most favorite app of people across different age groups and with diverse interests.

Magzter’s “All-You-Can-Read” subscription model, Magzter GOLD, has been attracting thousands of people to plunge into digital reading every month. Apart from providing unlimited access to 5,000 magazines, Magzter GOLD also offers premium articles curated from best-selling magazines, which are mobile-friendly and filled with high-resolution photography. Magzter GOLD has also been playing an instrumental role in helping magazines push their boundaries and find new audiences across untapped geographies.

More than 4,000 magazine publishers from all over the world have chosen Magzter as their preferred digital publishing partner, thanks to Magzter’s unique features like the proprietary OREY Click Publishing(R) System for one-click publishing, zero upfront fee, and mutually beneficial revenue sharing system.

Thanks to its revolutionary GPS-based feature, Smart Reading Zone, Magzter is also increasingly becoming the preferred digital reading partner of hundreds of airlines, hotels, retail stores, libraries, corporates and educational institutions all over the world. By encouraging millions of people to read digitally, Magzter has saved close to 230,000 trees and other natural resources, thereby playing an active role in fostering green revolution.

“It has been a dream journey for Magzter so far and I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our publishers, users and other strategic partners, who have been offering their unflinching support to us over the years. I feel elated that the Magzter app has reached every part of the globe, which reflects in the recent rankings on the App Store. Kudos to the team at Magzter for giving their best every single day, without which this feat could not have been achieved!” – Girish Ramdas, CEO, Magzter Inc.

“We’re delighted to know that Magzter is among the top 10 apps on the App Store in the world. With Magzter being the most-preferred digital reading destination for millions of people, we also understand the huge responsibility we have in bringing the latest content from trusted sources across the globe. We will continue to raise the bar and give our users an unparalleled digital reading experience.” – Vijay Radhakrishnan, President, Magzter Inc.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 9.0 or later

* 52.8 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Magzter – Digital Magazine Newsstand 7.7.1 is free (with in-app purchases) and available worldwide through the App Store in the News category. The Magzter app is also available on the web, Google Play and is expanding to more platforms soon. Magzter’s easy purchase and renewal systems ensure subscriptions are paid on time, eliminating the need for paper checks and postal mail issues. Users can buy their magazines on any of the above devices/platforms and seamlessly port their purchases to any other devices, a feature unique to Magzter.

Magzter – Digital Magazine Newsstand 7.7.1

Download from iTunes

Download from Google Play

Screenshot

App Icon

Magzter is the world’s largest and fastest growing global digital magazine newsstand with over 50 million digital consumers, more than 10,500 magazines from over 4,000 publishers. Headquartered in New York, Magzter has its local offices in London, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Cape Town, Chennai, Singapore and Tokyo and will soon be expanding to other countries. Founded by global entrepreneurs, Girish Ramdas and Vijay Radhakrishnan in June 2011, Magzter enables magazine publishers around the world to create and deliver digital editions of their titles to global consumers. Powered by its proprietary OREY Click Publishing System(R), Magzter also enables their customers to publish interactive/audio-visual content in the magazine as it supports HTML5. Magzter launched Magzter GOLD subscription service to give digital readers unlimited access to thousands of magazines for a low monthly price. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Magzter Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod, and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

