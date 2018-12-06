PowerOne 6.1 Delivers Powerful New Calculator Template Features

Portland, Oregon – Infinity Softworks is proud to announce the release of PowerOne 6.1 today, a whole new take on mobile-focused, frequently-used calculations. With its combination of a simple interface for using and editing templates, PowerOne ensures that calculations are performed accurately, quickly, and consistently.

Additionally, PowerOne Premium adds a number of useful features for individuals needing more power out of PowerOne, including the access to a wider variety of pre-created templates and themes, create your own custom templates, as well as the ability to share templates with other PowerOne Premium users. PowerOne Premium is available as an in-app subscription service. Key features of PowerOne Premium include:

* Access to over 300 library templates

* Ability to create and edit templates

* Share templates with other Premium customers

* Share results with more sources

* Customize the look and feel with more themes

* Support future development of PowerOne

“PowerOne Premium is a great new way to get the most out of PowerOne,” said Elia Freedman, Infinity Softworks CEO. “We’ve listened to our customers’ feedback, and we’re confident that this is precisely what they need to be more productive on the go.”

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 11.0 or later

* 8.7 MB

Pricing and Availability:

PowerOne 6.1 is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Utilities category. PowerOne Premium is available as an in-app subscription service for $2.99 per month or $19.99 per year. More information can be found at PowerOne online. For more information, please contact Elia Freedman.

Based in Portland, OR, Infinity Softworks, Inc. has been creating calculator software since 1997. Its products have been distributed to more than 20 million users on platforms ranging from iOS, Android and Windows to Palm, Windows Mobile and BlackBerry. Infinity Softworks’ products have been licensed by The College Board, DEWALT Tools, Sony and many others. PowerOne was voted top Finance App by Apple in 2010. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Infinity Softworks, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

