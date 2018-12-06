Pixelmator Pro update adds professional color grading tool

Vilnius, Lithuania – The Pixelmator Team today updated Pixelmator Pro to version 1.2.4, which adds a redesigned Color Balance adjustment inspired by professional color grading tools, the ability to resize images using different scaling algorithms, two new Automator actions, and more. Pixelmator Pro was also awarded the Mac App of the Year award on Apple’s Best of 2018 list.

“It’s been an incredible year for Pixelmator Pro,” said Saulius Dailide, one of the founders of the Pixelmator Team. “We’ve shipped so many great updates since the 1.0 release with so many great new features, making Pixelmator Pro better and better with each release. And we’ve just been honored with a Mac App of the Year award as well, which is a fantastic way to close out the year.”

The redesigned Color Balance adjustment brings a much more fluid and intuitive way to adjust the color balance of photos, inspired by professional video grading and editing tools. Video professionals need the fastest and easiest way to get exact color looks and the wheel interface is a favorite among them. It lets you easily add a color tint to the shadows, midtones, and highlights of an image, also adjusting the brightness and saturation of colors in each range. And Color Balance can now be improved automatically using a Core ML-powered algorithm trained on 20 million professional photos. Which makes creating beautiful photographs using Pixelmator Pro easier than ever.

With this latest update, users can now resize images using scaling algorithms designed for specific uses in image editing. The Lanczos algorithm better preserves small details when downsizing, Nearest Neighbor lets users resize pixel art while keeping the signature blocky look, while Bilinear is useful for resizing photographic images as it’s fast and naturally softens edges. Pixelmator Pro 1.2.4 also includes a range of additional new features, like two new Pixelmator Pro actions for the Automator app, an improved Grain adjustment that adds film-style grain in a more natural and realistic way, as well as other improvements and fixes.

On Tuesday, Pixelmator Pro was also honored with the Mac App of the Year award for making “a huge range of pro-level image-editing tools accessible to all.” The award came almost exactly a year after Pixelmator Pro was initially released on the Mac App Store and crowns a busy year for the Pixelmator Team, which included many significant updates to Pixelmator Pro, the unveiling of a new photo editing app for iPad, and updates to the original Pixelmator apps on macOS and iOS.

