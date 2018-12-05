Good School Tools Holiday Special

San Diego, California – Good School Tools announced today that it will provide an annual subscription promo code for any of its apps in exchange for a positive review in the App Store. Simply go to their website and follow the directions to get your promo code; a $199 value. This promo includes, Seeker for School Emergencies version 1.8.0, School ID Cards and Photos version 3.5.0, Tardy Sweep for Late Students version 1.5.0, Assign Student Detention version 1.1.0, and Detention Room for Schools version 1.0.3. Here’s what people have said about our most popular apps.

Heather Miller, AP at P140K in Brooklyn used the School ID app taking advantage of the 60 day free trial and says:

“You definitely addressed my issue. We are a multi-sited school (P140K) and our main site has an ID card maker but we’ve always had to make them ‘by hand’ at our off-sites. Paired with the Polaroid Zip printer, I’m able to print 2×3 IDs from your app and that’s streamlined the process. I tried it for one site and am going to do so for another and see how that goes. New tech that makes life easy is so great. The mugbook feature is wonderful … my school safety agents love it. It allows us to share their names and photos without having to include too much sensitive information. It’s really great.”

Melissa Nolan, AP at East Jessamine HS in KY used the Tardy Sweep 60 day free trial subscription and says:

“I’ve already shared the app info with some other principals in other districts! It’s going great here! Teachers are happy with the app….students, not so much. 🙂 Our tardies to class have been reduced by 45% since this time last year. It works!!!!”

Wes Merta, AP at Strathcona Secondary School in Canada says:

“We have been using the Tardy Sweep App for two years now and are extremely pleased with it. It is allowed us to minimize the number of tardies that our students have been earning and it is a very efficient way of keeping records. It also has become a very good communication tool with our parents. I would highly recommend it to other schools.”

A short list of 8 student identifiers may be entered via the app or imported from a .csv file created by Excel or Numbers or output from your existing SIS. Those eight identifiers include:

* Student ID

* First Name

* Last Name

* Birthday

* Grade

* Gender

* Email

* Phone

This short list of identifiers is designed to allow for immediate identification of students. Student photos are entered in a single Zip’d file folder; each picture labeled with the student’s ID number. App information is kept on your phone so you can access your critical information even when wireless networks are down. You may enter a PIN number so that only you know how to access the student information.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone 5s or later and iPod touch

* iPad 5th generation or later

* Requires iOS 11.0 or later

* 16.3 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Apps are Free (With In-App Subscription Purchase options) and available exclusively through the App Store in the Education category. For more information, please contact Tim Walton.

San Diego based Good School Tools, previously operating as TrueIDApps and School ID, has been providing Southern California school districts with mobile apps for administering students during normal and emergency conditions for nearly 15 years. Their flagship product, GSTools provides a suite of mobile apps which streamline the administrators’ job around school by providing critical student information, including photos, right on the administrators’ iPhone or iPad. GSTools integrates with most SISs. Good School Tools other tools take information exported from SIS systems to provide administrators additional capabilities to run the schools more efficiently. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Good School Tools. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

