PDF Checkpoint Now Supports macOS Mojave: PDF Preflight, Conversion Tool

Toronto (ON), Canada – Zevrix Solutions today announces PDF Checkpoint 1.8.8, a compatibility update to company’s PDF preflight and conversion automation tool. Remarkably fast, PDF Checkpoint automatically preflights, exports as images, splits and optimizes multiple Adobe PDF files. PDF Checkpoint is an ideal solution for users who need a fast, affordable and easy to use app to check PDF files for errors and convert them to the desired format and color space.

The new version adds support for the recently released macOS 10.14 Mojave and is offered as a free update to licensed users. The update also features implementation of the SoftwareKey licensing system, which offers users streamlined registration experience with the ability to manage their activations in a personal online license portal.

“It’s a great idea to enable color profile conversion in PDF files so easily,” says Dr. Wolfgang Lorenz from Munich, Germany. “PDF Checkpoint saves me a lot of time when submitting ads for large magazines.”

PDF Checkpoint is designed to automate and simplify PDF workflows of publishers, ad agencies, prepress houses, printers and graphic designers:

* Batch preflighting and conversion of PDF files

* Check PDF fonts, colors, images and metadata for specific attributes

* Convert PDF color mode using ICC profiles

* Split files into single page PDFs

* Route files by preflight results into success and error folders

* Export PDF as images with specific resolution, color and page scale

For example, users can preflight a folder of PDF files and convert them to TIFF images at 300 dpi while scaling each page by 50%. Users can also create print-ready PDFs from such apps as Apple Pages and Swift Publisher by converting colors to the recommended CMYK profile.

Pricing and availability:

PDF Checkpoint can be purchased on Mac App Store and Zevrix website for $39.95 (USD), as well as from authorized resellers. The update is free to licensed users. Trial is also available for download. PDF Checkpoint requires macOS 10.7-10.14.

Zevrix Solutions

PDF Checkpoint 1.8.8

Download PDF Checkpoint

Purchase

Screenshot

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit their website. Copyright (C) 2018 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



