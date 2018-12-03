New Elmedia Player 7.0 with powerful streaming possibilities

Frankfurt, Germany – Eltima Software has released a new version of their well-known media player – Elmedia. Version 7.0 has a lot of improvements with the Chromecast support being the most substantial one. Elmedia Player allows casting local videos and audio files of almost any file format from Mac, Macbook Macbook PRO, etc. to Chromecast. Online videos can be streamed from Mac to Chromecast as well. One can watch YouTube, Vimeo and Dailymotion videos via Chromecast without in-built ads inevitable in a web browser.

Those who have Apple TV will appreciate the newly added possibility to stream 4K videos there. When streaming 4K videos from your computer to Apple TV with the help of Elmedia Player you get to enjoy high-quality media content on a large screen.

As with this version Elmedia Player becomes DLNA-enabled, you can now easily stream various media wirelessly from your Mac or MacBook to DLNA-compatible devices on your home network. Thanks to the DLNA support you can turn your Mac into a media server gaining quick wireless access to video and audio files on your smart TV’s large screen (Samsung, LG, Sony Smart TV, and the list goes on). This eliminates the need to copy files to USB flash drive or connect your device to your TV with an HDMI cable.

Another handy addition to the player is the built-in subtitles search through Open Subtitles, one of the most popular subtitle resources. One can find various subtitle files, download them and use for their videos.

If you are newly acquainted with Elmedia Player, here’s what it is: a free media player for Mac that supports an immense variety of video and audio formats and offers convenient options for ultimate video watching. It has a 10-band equalizer to shape audio tone that you can adjust manually, allows managing subtitles, supports playlists for local files and web videos, internal volume control, internal audio tracks support and more.

The unique Open Online Videos option allows you to open any video on YouTube, Vimeo, or Dailymotion in the player and watch it without ads that you would otherwise have to watch and wait to be able to skip.

Such options as downloading of web videos from YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo and huge number of other websites, making screenshots or series of screenshots from the videos, streaming music and videos from Elmedia Player to other devices with AirPlay support, playback enhancement options (A-B loop, 10-band audio equalizer with presets, video and image layout adjustments), as well as streaming to smart TV, Chromecast, or Apple TV are available in Elmedia Player PRO.

The PRO version can be obtained from developer’s website and ranges from $19.95 to $39.95 (USD) depending on the number of computers it will be installed on.

