Outraged, Bored? Now is the Time to UnFaceBook. Come on Over to WebSonar

Salmon Arm, British Columbia – NeoNet Corp has developed a Made in Canada document management solution that solves the social network information privacy problem. WebSonar is based on Virginia Systems’ Sonar Professional search engine that was originally developed in 1988. WebSonar combines this powerful search engine with a standard web server to provide a flexible and scaleable, browser based document management solution.â¨

WebSonar Libraries provide a platform for sharing that does not require users to trade their privacy. Every individual library can host an unlimited number of documents. Each Library’s home page has a unique URL, provides search functions and a ten page looped slide show. The library’s document access is controlled by the library owner.

The service is free with an option to contribute a small monthly commitment of $5.00 for the use of one hosted Library, but this is strictly voluntary. There is no limit to the number of participants in a library group. Each group member can be provided with the upload password by the library owner so they can contribute content as well as participate in the exchange. You can set the access to your content to private or public. If it is set to private visitors will require the upload password to browse the content. Use the Comments link for discussion.

Privacy Statement:

WebSonar does not collect any information from your computer or from anyone accessing your library.

Security Statement:

WebSonar encrypts your password. A forgotten password can not be retrieved. The users library can only be reset to default (to no credentials) if you have physical access to the server.

“If you think the internet is not working in its current incarnation, you can’t change the system through think-pieces and F.C.C. regulations alone. You need new code,” stated Duane Bemister, Principal.

We Offer Five Scalable Solutions:

* 1 Library – $5.00 per month Hosted in our Data Center (free trial period, no registration required)

* 9 Libraries – $9.99 WebSonar 9 macOS app includes in-app purchase to serve to the Internet

* 36 Libraries – $19.99 WebSonar 36 macOS app requires WAN IP address to serve to the Internet

* 120 Libraries – $99.99 WebSonar Pro macOS app requires WAN IP address to serve to the Internet

* 2500 Libraries – $2500.00 Includes Mac Mini requires WAN IP address to serve to the Internet

Acquire a Hosted Library

Purchase and Download WebSonar 9

Purchase and Download WebSonar 36

Purchase and Download WebSonar Pro

Visit School Libraries Network

View Sample Libraries

NeoNet Corp was established in Salmon Arm British Columbia in 2017 by Jake Jacobson and Duane Bemister to integrate CREATEit with WebSonar to create an iPad cloud document management platform that is independent, and free from tracking. A safe and practical solution to enable student collaboration and presentation. Copyright (c) 2018 NeoNet Corp. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

