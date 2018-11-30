BatchOutput for Microsoft PowerPoint Now Supports macOS Mojave

Toronto (ON), Canada – Zevrix Solutions announces BatchOutput PPT 2.2.14, a compatibility update to its output automation solution for Microsoft PowerPoint on macOS. The software provides advanced solutions for demanding enterprise and office publishing environments through automation of printing and professional PDF output. With BatchOutput PPT, users only need to select the desired files and adjust output settings letting the software will do the rest automatically. For example, users can save dozens of PowerPoint files as PDF with just a click of a button, or leave the app to print hundreds of files overnight and pick up the completed job next morning.

The new version makes BatchOutput PPT compatible with the recently released macOS 10.14 Mojave, and introduces some stability and performance improvements. The update is free for licensed users of BatchOutput PPT 2.x.

In addition to batch printing, the software lets users carry out powerful professional PDF production directly from PowerPoint eliminating the need for time consuming post-processing. BatchOutput PPT brings advanced PDF and printing options right to the user’s fingertips:

* Print and export to PDF multiple PowerPoint documents

* Split PowerPoint files into single page PDFs

* Variable output file names

* Reduce PDF file size and optimize documents for web, print or mobile devices

* Encrypt and password-protect PDF from unauthorized copying, printing, and viewing

* Change PDF color tone, brightness and other properties

BatchOutput PPT is a part of the Zevrix BatchOutput family which also includes output automation solutions for Microsoft Word, Excel, Adobe InDesign and PDF workflows.

Pricing and Availability

BatchOutput PPT can be purchased for $19.95 (USD) from the Zevrix website as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. BatchOutput PPT requires macOS 10.7 – 10.41 and Microsoft PowerPoint 2008, 201, 2016 or 2019.

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit their website. Copyright (C) 2018 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

