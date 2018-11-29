Scopely and CBS Interactive Combine Forces For Star Trek Fleet Command

Los Angeles, California – Scopely, an interactive entertainment company and mobile games publisher, together with CBS Interactive, today announced the launch of Star Trek Fleet Command, a multiplayer real-time strategy and role-play mobile game that brings an entire galaxy of characters and ships to life for the ultimate Star Trek gaming experience.

Based on the 2009, 2013 and 2016 cinematic Star Trek universe, Star Trek Fleet Command is the first free-roaming multiplayer Star Trek experience to combine role-playing game style progression and real-time battles with enemy ships on mobile devices. Players have the opportunity to build dream teams made up of their favorite characters including Captain Kirk, Spock and Uhura as well as from different factions such as the Federation, Klingons and Romulans as they determine their place in the cosmos. Star Trek Fleet Command also boasts augmented reality (AR) features, bringing a football field-sized USS Enterprise into the real world for the first time. Players can use their mobile camera to hover their ship over their home or local park, allowing them to capture screenshots to share with friends.

“We are excited to add a strategy game to our multi-genre games portfolio,” said Javier Ferreira, President and Chief Operating Officer at Scopely. “Star TrekFleet Command further expands the diverse set of experiences our teams are building for gamers worldwide with another globally beloved universe where we can deploy our core strengths of creative gameplay and deep, highly personal user experiences.”

Steve Huff, General Manager of Product at Scopely added, “Star Trek has cultivated one of the most devoted and passionate fan bases in entertainment and we sought to stay true to the franchise when creating Star Trek Fleet Command -offering players one of the most aesthetically, narratively and mechanically immersive Star Trek experiences to date. Our teams have been working with tremendous passion to deliver the ultimate gaming experience for fans around the globe.”

Star Trek Fleet Command offers players the ability to customize their gameplay experience through various narrative paths across hundreds of available missions. How players interact with other deep-space denizens and utilize the different factions’ unique officers, ships and technologies will further tailor each user experience, making the amount of personalization offered in Star Trek: Fleet Command about as limitless as the universe.

To celebrate the launch of the game, YouTube star Typical Gamer hosted a roundtable discussion about all things Star Trek with franchise star John Cho and superfans actress Megan Fox, musician Steve Aoki and athlete Hunter Pence. The first Star Trek talk premieres today on Typical Gamer’s YouTube channel with an additional episode forthcoming December 1. Published by Scopely, Star Trek Fleet Command was created and developed in partnership with DIGIT Game Studios.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later

* 46 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Star Trek Fleet Command 1.7.2 is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category. There is also an Android version available on Google Play.

Star Trek Fleet Command 1.7.2

Download from iTunes

YouTube Video (Gameplay Trailer)

CBS Interactive

DIGIT Game Studios

Media Assets

Scopely is an interactive entertainment company and a leading mobile games publisher. With a diverse portfolio of original and beloved franchises, Scopely games provide immersive experiences for millions of casual and core gamers around the globe. Founded in 2011, Scopely is home to a proprietary technology platform that creates personalized user experiences and effectively monetizes free-to-play games at scale with multiple franchises each achieving more than $300 million in lifetime revenues. Recognized in Fast Company’s ‘World’s Most Innovative Companies’ and #2 on Deloitte’s ‘Technology Fast 500’ as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America, Scopely has achieved ten consecutive #1 games in the U.S. and raised more than $250 million in financing from global entertainment and technology investors. Scopely has operations in Los Angeles (HQ) and Barcelona with studios in eight countries across four continents. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Scopely Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

