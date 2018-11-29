ChronoSync and ChronoAgent Support macOS Mojave

Casselberry, Florida – Econ Technologies, Inc. announces full macOS 10.14 (Mojave) support for ChronoSync and its reliable remote backup companion App, ChronoAgent. The biggest notable addition is the easy-on-the-eyes full Mojave Dark Mode support! But the latest version of these Apps is not just window dressing!

Under the hood, you will find the fastest ChronoSync ever optimized specifically for the APFS File System. This along with support for APFS Snapshot on both ChronoSync and ChronoAgent delivers the best performance for local and remote backups.

The ChronoSync user interface now takes advantage of TouchID while offering significant improvements in usability. Easily configure ChronoSync for the strict Mojave Security Model using the Full Disk Access Assistant. The new ChronoSync Organizer streamlines access to all the information about Sync Tasks while offering new tagging, actions, sorting, and notifications so you can see what is going on at-a-glance.

Setting up syncs and backups continues to get easier as the Assistants now offer APFS target formatting when creating Bootable Backups and Disk Image Backups.

ChronoAgent, installed on any Mac to accept secure direct connections from any ChronoSync Mac, includes the same APFS File System optimizations, APFS Snapshot capabilities and a full Mojave Dark Mode user interface.

These changes are delivered along with numerous bug fixes, tweaks and improvements. See the highlights of the newest features in the “What’s new in ChronoSync v4.9” guide. See the details of all the changes in the “Release Notes.”

Owners of ChronoSync and ChronoAgent know about Econ Technologies’ commitment to keeping ChronoSync the professional choice for reliable Mac Backup, Bootable Backup and Folder Synchronization. They can install the updates immediately for free!

If you don’t already own ChronoSync or you need to add ChronoAgent to backup additional Macs, download today and start the 15-day free trial to experience this reliable and feature-rich backup solution!

ChronoSync, the multipurpose Mac App for local and cloud backup, bootable backup, and folder synchronizing, is designed to work on macOS version 10.11 and newer. Full working trial licenses are available or purchase ChronoSync for $49.99. ChronoSync’s companion app, ChronoAgent, allows any Mac to accept direct, secure connections from any ChronoSync Mac or any InterConneX iOS device to access or transfer data! ChronoAgent is designed to work on macOS version 10.10 and newer. Full working trial licenses are available or purchase ChronoAgent for $14.99. ChronoMonitor is an iPhone app that monitors Macs running ChronoSync or ChronoAgent. ChronoMonitor is available in the Apple App Store for $3.99 (USD).

ChronoSync 4.9

Release Notes

Download Today

ChronoAgent

InterConneX

Media Assets (PDF)

Econ has produced software that runs on Apple products for over 20 years. Econ Technologies, Inc. was established in Central Florida in 1991. It is named after the Econlockhatchee River, which flows past the site of our original office where all of this began. On October 31, 2001 we introduced our first app, Portraits &amp;amp;amp; Prints, that was developed specifically for macOS. We followed that up with ChronoSync which was first released February 15, 2002. Since that time ChronoSync has gone through numerous updates and we have never charged for a single update. On July 29, 2013 we launched InterConneX for the iPad followed by InterConneX for the iPhone in September. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Econ Technologies. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



