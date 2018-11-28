SheetPlanner Brings Easy Long-Range Planning to macOS Users

Alexandria, Virginia – Independent developer, SheetPlanner Software LLC is today proud to announce the release and immediate availability of SheetPlanner 1.0, their new planning, project and task management application for macOS. SheetPlanner helps anyone organize information, make long range plans, manage projects, and track everyday tasks.

Activities can be organized in the app’s outliner, and categorized using the standard columns including start and finish dates. Create custom date, text, number or drop-down list columns. Quickly link to documents and web sites.

“Project management doesn’t have to be difficult,” says SheetPlanner Software owner Peter Davey. “SheetPlanner makes it simple to plan and visualize your long term goals, helping to keep your projects and tasks on schedule until they’re finished.”

Users can plan and visualize their goals, project tasks and schedules in SheetPlanner’s convenient timeline and calendar views. It’s easy to quickly view all task’s and their duration and sequence. Timelines can be viewed by days, weeks, months, quarters, or years.

SheetPlanner Features Include:

* Outliner with columns – Add text, numeric, date, or list columns

* Keep inline notes using the built-in full text editor

* Customize row styles using custom fonts, size, and color

* Focus on a row, or a row and its children, transverse row hierarchy via the handy path bar

* Create Smart Filters using simple or complex criteria, save them for future use

* Search outlines across columns from the toolbar, save the search as a Smart Filter

* Sort outlines by any column and order

* Link documents and folders, whether they’re stored locally or in the cloud

* View documents via Quicklook or in tabs

* Link to web pages via quicklook or in a tab of their own

* View an outline in multiple tabs simultaneously in any combination of views

* View a monthly view of outline rows using assigned dates

* Convenient heat-mapped yearly calendar shows activities starting and ending for each date

* Timeline allows viewing and adjusting of key dates for each task on a convenient horizontal timeline

* Cells, columns, rows, calendars and timeline can all be customized

* Convenient import and export functionality can export in .CSV or .OPML format

* Copy and paste information to and from Excel and Numbers spreadsheets

* Personalize the Outline view using green bar, yellow notepad or green notepad themes

* Easy to use templates for business, educational, and personal use

* macOS Mojave dark mode

* Much more

SheetPlanner’s filters allow users to concentrate on important tasks, what’s due today, due tomorrow, or whatever criteria is needed. Tasks can be viewed in a monthly or yearly calendar, or both.

SheetPlanner also offers a Dock badge count, strikethrough of completed items, carry forward of incomplete items, the ability to filter by cell value, and much more.

“We designed SheetPlanner to allow users to easily track everything they need to accomplish their goals and complete all of their tasks,” continues Peter. “We also want users to be sure SheetPlanner is the right app for their needs, so we offer a free 21-day trial. Users pay only after they’re sure SheetPlanner fits their unique needs. However, I’m confident they’ll like it once they’ve tried it.”

Device Requirements:

* macOS 10.12 Sierra or Later

* mac OS 10.14 Mojave Compatible

* 18.6 MB

Pricing and Availability:

SheetPlanner 1.0 is only $49.95 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and is available worldwide exclusively from the Mac App Store. A 21-day trial version is available for download. Users can continue to view documents in read-only mode after the trial has expired. A convenient in-app purchase of $49.95 will unlock the app’s full features after the trial has expired. Review copies are available to journalists upon request.

SheetPlanner 1.0

Download from Mac App Store

Screenshot

Application Icon

SheetPlanner Software LLC is located in Alexandria, VA and is focused on bringing great planning software to individuals and teams. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 SheetPlanner Software LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh Mac OS X and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



