iPhone Photography 2018 Holiday Gift Guide – From $50 to $150

Vancouver, (BC), Canada – HIT Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT) (“HIT” or the “Company”) announced its 2018 Holiday Bundle lineup including HITCASE protective cases and accessories for the new iPhone models Xs, Xs Max and XR. Tis the season for skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, winter camping, sledding, hockey and skating. Get yourself outside this winter and fearlessly capture and share your adventures as you expand your skill set as an iPhone Photographer. The following HITCASE Holiday Bundles can help you create epic content and make amazing gifts!

Under $50

* CRIO – Suitable for: YouTube Vloggers and Instagram Influencers

Most Vloggers have already experienced that Crio is so lightweight and low-profile that the iPhone actually feels like it isn’t wearing a case. Drop-proof to 2m with the added bonus of the Link(TM) System that the owner can seamlessly attach magnetic lenses and mounts on the go, turning their iPhone into a more versatile and creative camera.

What’s included:

* Hitcase CRIO Case for the iPhone 7/8, 7/8 PLUS or X/Xs

* Lens of your choice (superwide, macro, or wide)

Price: $49.99 (Savings of $20)

* ENDURO – Suitable for: Adventurers, Extreme Sports Enthusiasts

Protect your iPhone with total confidence. The HITCASE ENDURO(TM) for iPhone X and the iPhone Xs is a tough and rugged impact resistance iPhone case that withstands drops and daily wear. Dust, dirt-proof and drop-proof, the ENDURO(TM) is the perfect gift for anyone who needs the best in iPhone protection, plus it comes with 2x lanyards, to attach to anything, including your hand.

What’s included:

* Hitcase ENDURO(TM) Case for the iPhone X/Xs

* Lanyard pack

Price: $39.99 (Savings of $5.00)

Under $100

* CRIO + Lens + Car Mount – Suitable for: YouTube or IGTV Vloggers:

Crio is so lightweight and low-profile that your iPhone feels like it isn’t wearing a case. Drop-proof to 2m with the added bonus of the Link(TM) System, you can seamlessly attach magnetic lenses and mounts on the go, turning your iPhone into a more creative camera, a perfect alternative to a much bulkier and more conspicuous vlogging camera, that might attract attention.

What’s included:

* Hitcase CRIO case for the iPhone 7/8, 7/8 PLUS or X/Xs

* Lens of your choice (superwide, macro, or wide)

* Car/Wall Mount

Price: $69.99 (Savings of $25)

* SPLASH – Suitable for: Recreational iPhone Photographers:

The Splash(TM) will be their iPhone’s new BFF. Drop-resistant and waterproof to 10ft/3m, lightweight, slim, with a soft-grip exterior and lightning fast installation. It’s the case you wish you always had, let alone an amazing gift. Easily attach HITCASE’s line of TrueLUX(TM) magnetic lenses for incredible photo and video capture (the lenses are also waterproof).

What’s included:

* Hitcase SPLASH Case for the iPhone 7/8, 7/8 PLUS, X/Xs, Xs MAX, or Xr

* Lens of your choice (superwide, macro, or wide)

* Lanyard pack

* Free Gift Bag

Price: $89.99 (Savings of $25)

Under $150

* PRO – Suitable for: Adventurers, Aquatographers and Action photographers:

The Hitcase PRO is our toughest most rugged iPhone case. Waterproof to 10m, drop-proof to 3m, the PRO is the ideal case for adventurers and outdoor lovers. If the iPhone photographer in your life loves mountain climbing, hiking, skiing or snowboarding, the PRO Holiday Bundle will set things off nicely for them. The PRO Holiday Bundle includes a lens of your choice as well as the popular ChestR (chest mount), made for capturing impressive POV (point of view) video.

What’s included:

* Hitcase PRO for the iPhone 7/8, 7/8 PLUS, X/Xs, Xs MAX, or Xr

* SuperWide Lens

* Hitcase ChestR mount

Price: $149.99 USD (Savings of $40)

* Shield LINK – Suitable for: Beginners:

We combined the world’s thinnest waterproof case with our Link(TM) System, bringing you an everyday protective case that is mountable with magnetic lenses. You won’t find this anywhere. If you know someone who has shown an increased interest in taking their iPhone photography to the next level, but they’re a little shy about it, this is the gift to add to your list! The great thing about Shield LINK is that you don’t even have to have iPhone photography as a goal. It’s a pretty good protective iPhone case in its own right being able to tolerate being up to 3m underwater and drops of up to 2m.

What’s included:

* Hitcase Shield LINK for the iPhone 6/6s. 7/8, 7/8 PLUS and X/Xs

* Car/Wall Mount

* Lens of your choice (superwide, macro, or wide)

* Free gift bag

Price: $119.99 USD (Savings of: $35)

HIT Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, under the brand HITCASE, makes the world’s most innovative mobile accessories using patented technologies and quality materials. By designing industry leading device protection, the TrueLUX(R) lens system and versatile mounts, our products protect devices while turning them into a better camera. HITCASE is getting the world Ready for Adventure(R), one HITCASE at a time. Find out more at hitcase.com and follow @hitcase. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 HIT Technologies, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

