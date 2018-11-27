Package Central for Adobe InDesign Now Supports Creative Cloud 2019

Toronto (ON), Canada – Zevrix Solutions today announces Package Central 1.11.4, a compatibility update to its document packaging workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Originally developed for a major publisher in the United States, the software automates InDesign packaging by processing files from hot folders. Package Central offloads file packaging to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the document collection process.

The new version makes Package Central compatible with the recently released InDesign CC 2019 featured as part of Adobe Creative Cloud. The update is offered free of charge to Package Central users. The same version of Package Central can be used with any release of InDesign from CS5 and later.

Under Package Central workflow, production artists, prepress operators and designers simply submit files to watched hot folders that reside on a network. The software automatically collects InDesign files along with their fonts and links freeing user’s time for important tasks such as design and layout. Operator workstations will never again be tied up by the packaging process.

Package Central runs on a dedicated Mac station and watches hot folders for incoming InDesign files. The software performs all its tasks automatically and can run absolutely unattended. It offers the following key features and benefits:

* Automatically collect InDesign files from hot folders

* Create PDF and IDML files on the fly

* Update modified links automatically

* Automatic email notifications on process stages and errors

* Compose variable folder names

* Detailed processing history

* Serve unlimited users on a network

Pricing and Availability

Package Central 1.11.4 can be purchased for $149.95 (USD) from Zevrix website as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for registered users. Package Central requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2019.

Zevrix Solutions

Package Central 1.11.4

Download Package Central

Purchase

Screenshot

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS.

