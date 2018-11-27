Media24 adds its best-selling magazines to Magzter GOLD

New York, New York – Media24, one of the most prestigious magazine publishers in South Africa, has added its best-selling titles to Magzter GOLD, the “All-You-Can-Read” subscription which offers unlimited access to 5,000+ magazines from around the globe. Powered by Magzter’s world-class digital reading platform, Media24 titles are now all set to reach millions of more readers via Magzter GOLD.

With an extensive catalog of 5,000+ magazines across 40+ exciting categories and many innovative features like curated premium articles and Family Sharing, Magzter GOLD has been revolutionizing the digital reading space ever since its launch in 2015. Thousands of publishers have found Magzter GOLD to be an effective way to instantly reach potential readers across the globe. Here’s the list of some of the leading Media24 titles that can be read with a Magzter GOLD subscription:

* You South Africa is an exciting entertainment magazine filled with human dramas, medical and scientific discoveries, general interest news, consumer issues, fashion and glamour.

* TV Plus is aimed at dedicated viewers of the two million South Africans who spend more than 25 hours a week in front of the TV. The magazine is not just another TV schedule, but provides valuable information on programmes.

* go! South Africa offers practical information about affordable destinations in South Africa. Each issue is crammed with excellent photography, honest gear reviews and delicious recipes.

* Landbouweekblad is South Africa’s largest and most influential agricultural magazine, and has been serving farmers for more than 95 years. The magazine focuses on the latest news in agriculture, agriculture equipment, products and forestry.

* Your Pregnancy offers relevant, credible and accurate information on all aspects of pregnancy. The magazine provides all the information that’s needed, as well as the latest fashion and beauty trends, health issues and exercises.

“We always strive to continuously expand our Magzter GOLD catalog so that our users can read more of their favorite magazines with just one subscription. In this direction, we’re immensely happy to add the diverse and renowned titles from Media24 to Magzter GOLD, and we firmly believe that our users will thoroughly enjoy reading them.” – Girish Ramdas, CEO, Magzter Inc.

“The arrival of Media24 titles to Magzter GOLD is a win-win situation for all. While Magzter GOLD subscribers can enjoy reading these superlative magazines with their existing subscription, Media24 is sure to widen its global reach and increase its readership exponentially.” – Vijay Radhakrishnan, President, Magzter Inc.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 9.0 or later

* 64.9 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Magzter – Digital Magazine Newsstand 7.6 is free (with in-app purchases) and available worldwide through the App Store in the News category. The Magzter app is also available on the web, Google Play and is expanding to more platforms soon. Magzter’s easy purchase and renewal systems ensure subscriptions are paid on time, eliminating the need for paper checks and postal mail issues. Users can buy their magazines on any of the above devices/platforms and seamlessly port their purchases to any other devices, a feature unique to Magzter.

Magzter is the world’s largest and fastest growing global digital magazine newsstand with over 50 million digital consumers, more than 10,500 magazines from over 4,000 publishers. Headquartered in New York, Magzter has its local offices in London, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Cape Town, Chennai, Singapore and Tokyo and will soon be expanding to other countries. Founded by global entrepreneurs, Girish Ramdas and Vijay Radhakrishnan in June 2011, Magzter enables magazine publishers around the world to create and deliver digital editions of their titles to global consumers. Powered by its proprietary OREY Click Publishing System(R), Magzter also enables their customers to publish interactive/audio-visual content in the magazine as it supports HTML5. Magzter launched Magzter GOLD subscription service to give digital readers unlimited access to thousands of magazines for a low monthly price. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Magzter Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod, and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

