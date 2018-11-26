Tank Combat: Team Force – Epic Tank Simulation Comes to Multi-Touch

Beijing, China – VOLV LLC today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of Tank Combat: Team Force, the company’s brand new tank warfare game title for iOS and Android devices. The game is going to delight you with the visual awesomeness, the challenging tactical thinking and multiplayer online cooperation. Featuring improved graphics, easy-to-learn controls, and highly social interactive, Tank Combat redefines an exquisite experience of tank warfare on mobile devices. Online multiplayer is perhaps the best aspect of Tank Combat. You’ve got your typical and atypical multiplayer modes, ranging from Team Friendly battle, Online quick-match, event challenges and bonus hunter.

Immerse yourself in a world of armored tank battles. Choose from a wide range of famous tanks of the major combatants. Pick the best tank and blast your way across the battlefield. Defeat your enemies with force and strategic decisions! And lead your team on a glorious road to victory!

Features:

* Action-packed, fast-paced, real-time multiplayer online tank battles

* A cross-platform approach: multiple devices, link with one account

* Wide selection of famous WWII tanks: Tiger, T-34, M4 Sherman and many more

* Huge collection of tank blueprints to max out your war machines

* Upgradeable aviation system like armor, engine, barrel, turret and suspension

* Customize your tanks with cool camouflages and pattern designs for a competitive edge

* Sophisticated and realistic 3D, console quality and painstakingly detailed graphics

* Realistic combat arenas that represent different geographical zones: vast desert, middle-age town, harbor, etc.

* 3 VS 3 team-based battles; the excitement and heat of real-time tactical-strategy combat

* Intuitive controls that will be appreciated by novices and hardcore gamers alike

Device Requirements:

* iPhone 5s, 6/6 Plus, 6s/6s Plus, 7/7Plus, 8/8Plus, X/Xs Max, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 7.0 or later

* 594 MB

Tank Combat: Team Force 1.0.0 is Free and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category. There is also an Android version available on Google Play Store and Amazon Store.

Tank Combat: Team Force 1.0.0

Download from iTunes

Download from Google Play

Screenshot 1

screenshot 2

Screenshot 3

VOLV LLC is a rapidly developing game company founded in 2011. It is bringing the next generation of free-to-play, Strategy and Simulation Game to mobile devices. All Material and Software (C) Copyright (C) 2011-2018 VOLV LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod, iPad and Apple Game Center are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

