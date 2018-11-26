iPhone Augmented Reality App Animates Printed Photos

London, England – Independent developer, Akshay Kapoor today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of Magic Photos – AR 1.4, an important update to his augmented reality photo animation app for iPhone. Magic Photos – AR allows anyone to record or select a short video, print a frame from the video, then use their iPhone to play the video over the printed photo, using the iOS 12 Augmented Reality feature.

Harry Potter fans will recall the magic photos seen in the popular movie series, Unlike the still photos “Muggles” are stuck with, photos in the Harry Potter movies come to life. Now, by using an iPhone running iOS 12, anyone can create motion-filled Magic Photos with a few taps of their finger.

“I’ve long been both a photography fan and a Harry Potter fan. I’ve always loved the magical animated photos enjoyed by the characters in the movies featuring everybody’s favorite wizard,” says app developer Akshay Kapoor. “Now, thanks to Apple’s iOS 12 Augmented Reality feature, anyone can enjoy magic photos in full motion, no complicated magic spell or special printer required!”

Using the app is easy, simply record a six second video using your iPhone’s camera (or select an existing video from your device’s camera roll,), then print a photo that the app generated from the video. Next, lay the printed photo on a table (or even put the photo in a frame for a really cool effect), and point the iPhone at the photo and press the Magic Wand icon in the Magic Photos app. Kazam! the video will begin playing over the printed photo, via Augmented Reality.

Unlike other pricey motion photo solutions, Magic Photos doesn’t require users to purchase an expensive pocket printer and its overpriced special supplies. Instead, Magic Photos works with any iOS AirPrint-compatible printer. Users can even print the photos on plain paper, no expensive glossy photo paper or special inks are required.

“I feel like iPhone owners won’t fully appreciate the animated photo effect until they see it in action for the first time,” says Akshay. “That’s why I encourage them to visit and follow my Twitter page at the link below or watch app preview videos in Apple app store on their device. There, they can view videos that demonstrate how everything works, and I’m sure that they’ll get a full appreciation of how well the Magic Photos – AR app works.”

Although Magic Photos – AR is great entertainment for all ages, and young wizards in any family are sure to appreciate the magic motion photos created by the app. Even the older members of the family are sure to enjoy reliving special moments by simply pointing their iPhone at photos in the home. The whole family will enjoy living like a wizard with their family photos.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone

* Requires iOS 12.0 or later

* 9 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Magic Photos – AR 1.4 is just $0.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and is available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Photo and Video category. Review codes are available upon request to qualified journalists.

