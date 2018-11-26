Ergonis Cyber Monday deal: Save 30% on PopChar, Typinator, and KeyCue

Perg, Austria – Ergonis Software extends their Black Friday promotion for Typinator, KeyCue, and PopChar until Cyber Monday. If you missed Ergonis’ Black Friday promotion, this is your chance to save time and money! This is your last chance to get additional Ergonis productivity boosters at an unbeatable price and thus SAVE TIME AND MONEY! But hurry, this offer is time-limited. It ends at the end of Cyber Monday and will not be further extended. The offer is good for all purchases except upgrades.

Typinator boosts your productivity and eliminates errors by automating the insertion of frequently used text and graphics. Typinator also corrects common typos and misspelled words for you. Just define abbreviations and their replacement text or picture. Whenever you type one of these abbreviations, Typinator inserts the corresponding replacement.

KeyCue helps you to learn and remember the keyboard shortcuts of the applications you are using. Over time, you will automatically remember frequently used shortcuts and start working more efficiently. KeyCue also has a bunch of other productivity features beyond keyboard shortcuts. For example, you can use KeyCue to quickly and conveniently insert Emoji characters in any application.

PopChar makes “typing” of unusual characters easy without having to remember keyboard combinations. Whenever you need a special character, PopChar is there to help. With PopChar, you can also take a look at fonts from a designer’s perspective ” see a font preview, check out what a given text fragment looks like in a certain font, and print beautiful font sheets. PopChar is available for Mac OS and Windows.

Customers visiting the company’s online store on Cyber Monday, November 26th 2018, can enter the coupon code “CyberMonday18P” during checkout to get a 30% discount. Orders can be placed securely on the Ergonis Software online store. For information about purchases, including enterprise licenses, volume discounts, and upgrade pricing offers, see the company’s web site.

