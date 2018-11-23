Xojo, Inc. Announces Storewide Black Friday Sale For Developers

Austin, Texas – Xojo, Inc. creator of Xojo, a multi-platform development tool for desktop, web, mobile and Raspberry Pi apps, today announced that their entire Xojo store will be on sale from Black Friday, November 23, 2018, to Cyber Monday, November 26, 2018, the biggest shopping weekend of the year. All new Xojo licenses, renewals and upgrades will be discounted to 20% off of their original price. Xojo 3rd party products and Training Videos are also included in this epic sale.

Xojo is the best environment for professional developers, citizen developers and hobbyists alike who want to develop for the desktop, web and mobile. Xojo applications compile to machine code for greater performance and security. Xojo uses native controls so apps look and feel right on each platform. Since one set of source code can be used to support multiple platforms with native apps, development is ten times faster. Simply drag and drop to create the user interface, utilizing one straight-forward programming language to implement the app’s functionality.

Xojo is free to use for learning and development, but a license is required to build a stand-alone application. Xojo offers a 90-day money back guarantee on all new licenses, so if you purchase during this 20% off sale and are not completely satisfied you will be eligible for a full refund. The discount will be applied automatically in the store upon checkout. Licenses are available in the following options: Web, Desktop, iOS, Raspberry Pi, and Xojo Pro, which includes all of the licenses, added priority technical support, and more.

Xojo, Inc. was founded with the idea that software development should be accessible to anyone. With traditional tools, creating software applications can be a very complicated process, but using Xojo anyone can learn to create high quality, native apps for the desktop, web, mobile and Raspberry Pi. With users all over the world, Xojo apps can be found in every conceivable category – from commercial software applications to use in governments, universities, businesses, and the Fortune 500. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Xojo, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod, iPad and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

