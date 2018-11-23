Jumsoft launch big discounts for Black Friday

Vilnius, Lithuania – Jumsoft have launched a Black Friday sale on their macOS and iOS applications and in-app items. Starting worldwide on November 22, all Jumsoft applications on Mac and iOS App Stores will be discounted by 50%, while select individual items inside the powerful Toolbox for Keynote, Toolbox for Pages, Toolbox for MS Office applications will be discounted by up to 66% and priced from $0.99 to $1.99 until late November 25.

It is Jumsoft’s seventh consecutive year of offering Black Friday deals on their applications and in-app items. The range consists of the wildly popular Toolbox for Keynote and Toolbox for Pages applications for macOS and iOS, specialized template applications such as Infographics, Template Lab, and many more, as well as Jumsoft’s powerful personal finance management application Money for Mac and iOS devices.

“We are always excited about Black Friday and the chance to show off our applications, templates, and productivity tools for Mac and iOS users” said Algirdas Unguvaitis, CEO of Jumsoft. “Each year, thousands of Mac, iPhone, and iPad users take the opportunity to get their hands on our apps and templates with massive savings, and we hope this year will not be an exception. Our creative team are working hard, and are bringing amazing productivity templates to our apps each month. The total range has grown to over 70,000 items across our Toolbox applications, so there are plenty of things to discover for everyone.”

The prices will be discounted automatically both on the App Store and inside Toolbox applications, starting on November 22.

