Encryption App SimpleumSafe 50% off from Cyber Friday to Cyber Monday

Hamburg, Germany – Under the motto “Now everybody can encrypt” the German company Simpleum Media GmbH offers a solution for Apple Mac and iOS which enables users to encrypt data without technical knowledge. Whether private or professional data, the protection of one’s own digital life is a priority and is a question of the responsible handling of personal and professional information.

In the case of professional data, companies are legally / contractually obliged to ensure the correct handling of personal and secret data in order to prevent access by unauthorized third parties. Whether contracts, strategy papers, patient reports, process documents or patents, these data require secure encryption so as not to fall into criminal hands.

* Private users who want to protect their data

* People who must take care about professional secrets

* Professionals who must protect personal relevant data

* People with security clearance such as doctors, lawyers, tax consultants, etc.(“confidentiality”)

Easy & Intuitive Usability:

SimpleumSafe combines intuitive operation and ease-of-use. To encrypt files or folders, drag files from the Mac “Finder” into the safe. Encrypted! You can organize your files similar to the Mac “Finder”: view files, edit, rename, comment and tag them, and your data always remains encrypted.

Features For Mac:

* Synchronization of Safes between different devices (Mac, iPad, iPhone)

* Simple and intuitive usability (drag a file or folder from Finder into a Safe and it is encrypted)

* No technical knowledge is needed for encryption

* Security made in Germany

* Strong encryption with AES-256. All files in a Safe are encrypted

* Store your safes locally, on USB device, and in the cloud

* Create as many Safes as you want

* App-to-App Drag & Drop: you can e.g. drag a mail, appointments, contacts, photos etc. directly into a safe

* Organize your files as you like it (create folders, rename, copy, move, duplicate, trash, delete files)

* Show file content for Microsoft Office and iWork, PDF, Images, Text, Videos, Audio and more …

* Mark files and folders with tags

* Number of files and size is only limited by the free space of your device

* Thumbnailview/Image Viewer

* Version 2.5 for Mac 10.14 Mojave with Dark Mode

Reviews:

“Everything I was looking for and so much more! …In no time I have created several Safes which contain among other things my tax records, financial information, and personal files. It is so easy to use and has a simple and intuitive interface. I cannot praise it enough. …If you are looking for a safe and easy way to store you important files I cannot recommend this enough!”

“Great app and best support! Simpleum Safe works great as stated. I have contacted support twice for two different questions and they have responded within a couple of hours and answered my questions perfectly. I recommend this easy and secure app to anyone that wants AES-256 encryption.”

“Amazing App! I’ve tried many encryption programs over the years, but nothing compairs to Simpleum Safe for keeping encrypted information on the icloud […] This is one of the best thought out and written encryption security programs I have ever seen. Very easy to use with lots of options such as taging files and attaching icons to the tags.. i.e. photos, documents, etc. […] Download and give this a chance you’ll be glad you did and you will probably fall in love with it.”

“Excellent! This app is very intuitive, easy and user friendly. Thank you very much. Far better than all others related apps.”

Why Choose Simpleumsafe?

Nowadays it is not enough “only” to encrypt your data to be protected. If you want to view or organize the encrypted files, they also must be protected. It is important not to leave any trace on the system, and even if a Trojan looks over your shoulder, it cannot copy all your files to the Internet.

SimpleumSafe goes a different way than most other encryption programs. After authorization with a password, the files are not provided in the file system. Otherwise they would be completely vulnerable from this moment on. SimpleumSafe makes its own file system and has its own finder. Thus the files remain encrypted for the entire time. Even if the synchronization data was stolen from the cloud and the password became public, it is not possible to decrypt the data.

Special Price:

SimpleumSafe for Mac is available from Cyber Friday (23.11.2018) until Cyber Monday (26.11.2018) for the promotional price of $17.99 (USD) (instead of $35,99) on the Simpleum website – in German and English. SimpleumSafe – best next generation encryption app – strong encryption, easy-to-use, continuously encrypted.

SimpleumSafe

Purchase and download SimpleumSafe

Screenshot

Application Icon

Simpleum Media GmbH was founded in January 2016 in Hamburg (Germany) and promotes the responsible use of personal and professional data by straightforward operability of software. All Material and Software (C) 2018 Simpleum Media GmbH / All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X, iPhone, iPod, iPad and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

