Black Friday at Badia Software – 50% off all plug-ins and XTensions

Toronto, Canada – Badia Software today is pleased to announce its Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 Sale, from now on until Monday, November 26 only – all plug-ins for Adobe InDesign and XTensions for QuarkXPress are priced 50% off, including upgrades and volume purchases. This is the biggest online sale of the year! Here are the online sale prices (per license) at Badia Software:

* BigPicture: $39.99 (regular $79.99). For InDesign and QuarkXPress. New version for InDesign CC 2019 and Mojave now available.

* Printools: $49.99 (regular $99.99). For InDesign and QuarkXPress. New version for InDesign CC 2019 and Mojave now available.

* Exportools Standard: $34.99 (regular $69.99). For InDesign and QuarkXPress. New version for InDesign CC 2019 and Mojave now available.

* Exportools Professional: $64.99 (regular $129.99). For InDesign and QuarkXPress.

* ContactPage Pro: $24.99 (regular $49.99). Can also create contact sheets in InDesign and QuarkXPress.

* FullMeasure: $29.99 (regular $59.99). For QuarkXPress.

* IDML Import: $29.99 (regular $59.99). For QuarkXPress.

* Duplica: $19.99 (regular $39.99). For QuarkXPress.

* Badia Images to PDF: $1.99 (regular $3.99). From Mac App Store only, price already discounted.

* BigPicture Pro: Free (regular $1.99). In-App purchase from Mac App Store only.

* ContactPage Lite: Free. From Mac App Store only.

To receive the 50% discount, users simply need to enter discount coupon BLACKFRIDAY during check out, or download the appropriate software from the Mac App Store.

Founded in 1998, Badia Software (www.badiasoftware.com) is a leader provider of add-ons for QuarkXPress and Adobe InDesign. For more than 20 years, Badia Software has been creating powerful solutions for the printing, graphics and publishing industries. Badia Software is located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Copyright (C) 2018 Badia Software, a division of Riodia Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Quark, QuarkXPress and XTensions are registered trademarks of Quark Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. InDesign is registered trademark of Adobe Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

