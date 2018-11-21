Xwavesoft announces 60% Black Friday Discount on All Products

Odessa, Ukraine – Xwavesoft follows the established Black Friday tradition and offers a 60% discount on its well known and highly rated products such as Be Focused, Top Contacts, Focus Matrix, Cloud Outliner, Daily Habits. From Wednesday, November 21 through Tuesday, November 27, all Xvawesoft’s productivity applications will be offered at 60% discount on both iOS and Mac App Stores.

Since everyone has a tight schedule and always pressed for time, Xwavesoft team are delighted to introduce applications where the latest productivity principles and techniques are incorporated to keep people more efficient. These apps increase personal productivity and helps to focus on things that really matter naturally organizing plans, projects and ideas in a clear way for faster goal achievement and better results.

Pricing and Availability:

* Be Focused Pro (iOS) – $1.99 (USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* Be Focused Pro (Mac) – $4.99 (USD) – now $1.99 (USD)

* Christmas Gift List (iOS) – $1.99 (USD) – now $0.99(USD)

* Focus Matrix (iOS) – $2.99 (USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* Focus Matrix (Mac) – $4.99 (USD) – now $1.99(USD)

* Top Contacts (iOS) – $9.99 (USD) – now $4.99(USD)

* Cloud Outliner (iOS) – $2.99(USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* Cloud Outliner (Mac) – $9.99 (USD) – now $3.99 (USD)

* Daily Habits (iOS) – $2.99 (USD) – now $0.99(USD)

* Chrono Plus (iOS) – $1.99 (USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* Chrono Plus (Mac) – $4.99 (USD) – now $1.99 (USD)

* Guest List Organizer (iOS) – $2.99 (USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* Guest List Organizer (Mac) – $9.99 (USD) – now $3.99 (USD)

* eXtra Voice Recorder (iOS) – $1.99 (USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* eXtra Voice Recorder (Mac) – $2.99 (USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* Magic Cutter (Mac) – $9.99 (USD) – now $3.99 (USD)

The discount in the Mac App Store and iOS App Store is valid from Wednesday, November 21 through Tuesday, November 27.

Based in Odessa, Ukraine, Xwavesoft is a privately owned software development company founded in 2009. Xwavesoft is focused on developing high-quality iOS and macOS applications. Long-term experience and professional expertise of the company's management and personnel guarantee the high quality of its products.

