Visionist 1.0 Now on the App Store

Garden Valley, Idaho – 3DTOPO Inc., the developer of Oilist – the app featured as App of the Day on the App Store in the USA, China, and over 70 other countries – today today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of Visionist 1.0 their new photo editing app for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Visionist was designed to be easy-to-use, at the same time, it has a few options that allow a broad range of variations. For instance, each style is available in three different levels of abstraction. The stylized image can be combined with the original image using various transfer modes such as Hard Light, Soft Light, Luminosity and Normal. The strength of the style can be anywhere between 0% to 100%.

Visionist adds additional features for images that have depth data (images captured with Portrait mode in the Camera app). For instance, the focal point of the stylized image can be adjusted, and it can be selectively colored based on depth. Images with depth data are saved with depth data intact, so they can be posted using Facebook’s new “3D Photo” feature.

Visionist saves output at 4k resolution on modern devices, and 3K resolution on devices with A7 and A8 processors. Canvas prints may be ordered directly in the app.

Visionist may be downloaded for free that includes ten fully-functional styles (each in 3 different levels of abstraction). A one-time in-app purchase of $1.99 will enable 60 additional styles. Full-resolution example images are available upon request.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 12.0 or later

* Universal Application

* 76.9 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Visionist 1.0 is free and is available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Photo and Video category. A convenient one-time in-app purchase of $1.99 enables 60 additional styles. Promo codes are available upon request.

Visonist Slideshow

Download from the App Store

Screenshot 1

Screenshot 2

Screenshot 3

App Icon

3DTOPO Inc. is a premier iOS developer of world-class apps since 2011. The developer of Oilist, named App of the Day on the App Store in the US, China and over 70 other countries around the world. The developer of ComicBook!, named Best iPad Photography App of 2011 by Apple. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 3DTOPO Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



