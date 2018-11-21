The Next Generation of iScape is Here

Chicago, Illinois – The next generation of iScape – the No. 1 outdoor living design app for landscape professionals and do-it-yourselfers – leverages augmented reality features to provide users with an immersive and realistic design experience like never before.

iScape is featured in the App Store within âApps We Loveâ – propelling iScape design technologies to this revolutionary new level with a commitment to leadership in the ripe outdoor living and design industry. With iOS 12 and ARKit, users experience their future outdoor living space in full 3D – true to scale – Augmented Reality.

The new AR version features live collaboration, where two people can view the same virtual âworldâ via their own device – and even see edits in real-time. This is a great tool for landscape contractors who want to walk through the design theyâve created with a homeowner. Collaboration features allow the contractor and homeowner to view a shared AR design from their own personal device.

Want to see where shade and sun will fall in your future landscape? A sun-slider feature shows how shadows will fall over surfaces throughout the day for sun and shade. This shadowing feature can save costly mistakes by planting in the wrong spot. Expanded ground surfaces include grass, mulch, gravel and more.

iScape brings the userâs vision to life through thousands of plants, hardscapes and outdoor living elements, virtually placed within the app so they can experience how a project will look before itâs installed. The app provides everything users will need to creatively conceptualize their outdoor living spaces. City dwellers, suburbanites, rural residents, businesses, college and university horticulture departments, school and community gardens, facilities managers, park districts and municipalities – all will find iScape remarkably useful for their diverse needs.

Just in time for the holidays, iScape makes a perfect gift for the app enthusiast, do-it-yourselfer, gardener or landscape professional in your life. Available as a free download from the App Store, iScape has more than 1 million downloads, received more than 5,000 reviews and holds a 4.7+ star rating. The app requires iOS 9.0 or later and is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. Augmented Reality features are available for iOS 12 users on iPhone 6S models (and later), as well as on the iPad Pro.

Design your outdoor living with iScape, a virtual experience in your own yard. Designed for consumers and pros, the app is owned by iScape Holdings, Inc., an American entrepreneurial company. iScapeâs team includes Patrick Pozzuto, founder, Charleston, S.C. and co-founders Jon Dean, Chicago, and Drew Izzo, Park City, Utah. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 iScape Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

