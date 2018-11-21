Ergonis Black Friday promo: Save 30% on PopChar, Typinator, and KeyCue

Perg, Austria – It’s that time of the year again and Ergonis Software announces a Black Friday promotion for their award-winning productivity tools PopChar, Typinator, and KeyCue. Customers visiting the company’s online store from today on before the end of Black Friday, November 23th 2018, can enter the coupon code “BlackFriday18P” during checkout to get a 30% discount.

The Black Friday offer is a great opportunity to get started with Ergonis’ highly acclaimed productivity boosters at an unbeatable price. But hurry, the offer is time-limited. It ends at the end of Black Friday. You’ll have to act fast because once it’s over, it’s over. The offer is good for all purchases (except upgrades).

Most of today’s fonts contain thousands of characters, many more than you can access from the keyboard. PopChar makes it easy to explore these fonts, search for characters by their names, find fonts that contain certain characters, collect your favorite characters, insert characters and HTML symbols, and more. PopChar’s “Shape Finder” even allows you to simply draw the shape of a character on the screen to tell PopChar what you are looking for. With PopChar, you can also take a look at fonts from a designer’s perspective: see a font preview, check out what a given text fragment looks like in a certain font, and print beautiful font sheets. PopChar is available for macOS and Windows.

Typinator is a powerful, yet elegantly simple solution that boosts your productivity by automating the process of inserting frequently used text and auto-correcting typing errors. Across all applications, it detects specific sequences of typed characters and automatically replaces them with text snippets, graphics, URLs, dates and special characters. Typinator comes with a list of built-in predefined sets, like autocorrection for English, German, and French, DOuble CApitals correction, Auto-Capitalize Sentences, Inline Calculation, Clipboard conversion, Subscripts, Superscript, and HTML snippets with over 100 abbreviations for elements of the HTML standard. Besides that, you can download many additional useful sets for free from the company’s web site.

KeyCue is a tool for learning and remembering keyboard shortcuts. Keyboard shortcuts are supposed to provide quick access to frequently used menu commands. Honestly though, how many shortcut keys do you know by heart? KeyCue helps you to use your Mac OS X applications more effectively by displaying a concise table of all currently available menu shortcuts. You no longer need to memorize and remember key combinations; just press the command key and KeyCue tells you what you want to know. Over time, you will automatically remember frequently used shortcuts and start working more efficiently. KeyCue also has a bunch of other productivity features beyond keyboard shortcuts. For example, you can use KeyCue to quickly and conveniently insert Emoji characters in any application.

Ergonis Software

Product Overview

Online Store

Typinator

PopChar

KeyCue

Ergonis Software develops ergonomic and intuitive software that boosts the productivity of Mac and PC users. Ergonis Software, a privately held company founded in 2002, is headquartered in Perg, Austria. Copyright 2002-2018 Ergonis Software Gmbh. All Rights Reserved. Ergonis products are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Ergonis Software GmbH. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



