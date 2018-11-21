Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: 60% Discount Screen Mirroring Apps

Naarden, Netherlands – It’s the holiday season, and you know what that means, guests to entertain. Your family is coming to stay, and sure, they’ll be playing with the kids, but some of them also be getting all judgy about your new entertainment system and latest tech gadgets. There are loads of Black Friday sales happening right now on everything from TVs and games to iPhones and laptops, so how about impressing and entertaining your guests with a fancy new technique called ‘screen mirroring’?

What is Screen Mirroring?

When you want to display content from your Mac, iPhone or iPad on a nearby TV, you may be able to use screen mirroring. This feature allows you to replicate (or “mirror”) the screen of your compatible Apple device wirelessly onto your TV screen. With screen mirroring, you can send web pages, videos, photos, music, and more to your Smart TV. In other words, whatever you see and do on your mobile device appears on your TV.

A New Way of Entertainment

No matter how good a host you are, on a certain point you and your guests can use a break from the busy holiday activities. So, you might want to consider watching a fabulous movie together or see that funny family video that everyone is talking about. Gathering everybody around your small phone screen isn’t really an option because it is just very uncomfortable to watch. Instead, use the high-end mirroring apps of AirBeamTV to cast your iPhone, iPad or Mac to the big TV screen!

The Best Black Friday 2018 App Deal

For the holiday season, AirBeamTV has launched two brand new App Packs which include almost all available TV brand mirroring apps. For a limited time, you’ll be able to get up to 60% discount when you buy the app bundle for iOS devices like iPhone and iPad or for MacOS devices like Mac and iMac.

Each bundle contains the official AirBeamTV mirror apps for almost all available Smart TV brands, such as Mirror for Samsung TV, LG TV and Sony TV. As a bonus, AirBeamTV also included screen mirroring apps for other platforms like Windows PC, Amazon FireTV, Chromecast and Roku TV.

Pricing and Availability:

The AirBeamTV iPhone Bundle is just $14.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and is available worldwide exclusively through the App Store. The AirBeamTV macOS Bundle is just $29.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and is available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store.

AirBeamTV App Bundle Information Page

iPhone Bundle Link

macOS Bundle Link

AirBeamTV, founded in 2014, is the market leader in easy and smart screen mirroring apps for Apple’s iOS and MacOS devices. Without the need for additional hardware like an AppleTV, you can cast directly from your iPhone, iPad and Mac to your Smart TV. Situated in the beautiful town of Naarden, The Netherlands, a motivated and quality-driven team with a diverse background is working day in, day out on designing and improving ground breaking apps. The company’s goal is to offer customers the best and fastest mirroring experience possible. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2014-2018 AirBeamTV. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, macOS, iPhone, iPad, iPod and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



