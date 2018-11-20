MacXDVD 3-in-1 Media Suite Sees the Biggest Discounts this Black Friday

Chengdu, China – MacXDVD Software, a renowned multimedia solution provider, today announces the largest-ever Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the leading selection of its customer-favorite products, starting from today and going through the Cyber Week. Yes, read it correctly: for half a month, enjoy up to 70% off discount on its bestselling video media suite which is able to back up DVDs in 5 minutes, edit, trim, transcode and process 4K/HD videos, and transfer iPhone data in one click.

Customers can discover more special offers for a major bargain – but no compromise on quality. Users of the discounted copies are also entitled 30-day money back service, free lifetime upgrade, and 7-24 tech support. Act NOW to take advantage of this special promotion before it’s too late! Check details at 2018 MacXDVD Black Friday Deals page.

“MacXDVD products are synonymous with the fastest and most reliable video processing experience,” said Jack Chen, CEO of the company, “Our flagship products, MacX DVD Ripper Pro, MacX VideoProc and MacX MediaTrans are especially designed to deal with today’s large-size and high-quality video/audio media with impeccable speed and quality. We handpicked the three welcomed products for the gift-giving season as our ‘thank you’ to all of the customers. Savvy customers should take advantage of these great savings!”

MacX DVD Ripper Pro – It’s the company’s most popular DVD backup tool great for movie experience on mobiles, TVs, or even home theaters. It’s able to back up and convert family and kids DVD movies to ISO, MP4, HEVC, MKV, MOV, AVI, QT, etc for playback on iPhone XS/XS Max/XR/X/8, Samsung Galaxy S9/Note 9, Huawei, Apple TV, other devices easily.

It guarantees lossless DVD copy and 98%-quality-reserved DVD conversion thanks to the pioneering High Quality Engine which smartly switches between demuxing/remuxing and interframe/intraframe coding & entropy encoding tech. Together with GPU Acceleration tech, it’s the only DVD ripper that’s able to copy a DVD within 5 minutes, be it a full-length DVD, a 99-title DVD, multiple-title disc, latest-released movie or any other type.

VideoProc – It’s a rising comprehensive tool to process 4K/HD videos. It equips features to transcode, edit, trim, cut, crop, resize, and adjust UHD and 1080P/720P videos from DSLR, DJI, GoPro, iPhone, online websites, DVD discs, and other modern devices. It comes with a 370 codec library and 420 devices profiles, meaning there’s bound to be a perfect match for phones, tablets, TVs, game consoles, etc, regardless of SD/HD/4K UHD videos. Powered by Level-3 Hardware Acceleration of Intel QSV, Nvidia and AMD, Auto Copy and Deinterlacing techs, it goes 47x real-time faster than before without losing quality.

MacX MediaTrans – It’s a one-click iPhone data management solution that eliminates the long-term difficulties of the archive and backup iPhone data. Within one click, it will transfer photos, videos, music, playlist, ringtones, books, etc. between iDevices (iOS 12 or earlier) and computer. It also leads in transferring speed, running 4-10x faster than many similar programs on the market. Overall, it’s a combination of an iPhone data management tool, a music manager, a DRM remover, an audio & video converter, and an iPhone mounter.

“We know many of our customers are starting to think about Christmas presents, parties, entertainment, family movies & music and maybe travels at this time of year and we’re excited to offer products at great deals when shoppers need them most”, added Jack Han, “Our 3-in-1 suite is just in time to help customers keep memories, share recordings, enjoy movies or create home videos/discs easily.”

Pricing and Availability:

MacX Media Suite is available at 70% off through December 5, 2018. Customers can snag the 3-in-1 software pack at $49.95 only, saving massively $120 within a single license purchase. Plus, more deep discounts on select popular products are available. Check details at 2018 MacXDVD Black Friday Deals.

