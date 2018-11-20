Hectic, 1980s-style shmup Space Toads Mayhem is now available on Steam

Chetwynd Aston, United Kingdom – LimeVibe Games is proud to announce the retro-flavoured shoot âem up, Space Toads Mayhem is now available for purchase digitally on Steam. Both Mac and Windows PC equipped retrogaming fans can get their hands on the game and try to climb to the very top of the leaderboard, the oldschool way 🙂

Select game’s features:

* Dodge ’em up style gameplay: constant, skillful player movement is required in order to survive at later stages. Anticipation and skill are key as the player’s spaceship is often not fast enough to twitch out of trouble at the very last moment.

* Enemies with a bit of personality: simple emotional states are implemented which affect how enemies behave. For example, each of the enemies chooses to attack the player at a different point in time since being spawned.

* Epic Powerups: Mega Death Sun and Vicious Red Hole are among those making easy work of the incoming hordes.

* Chance for a good drop mechanic: as the player progresses through the level and the difficulty increases, good powerups are harder to find and nasty traps start to appear.

* Arcade-style, challenging action: Due to a degree of unpredictability in enemy behaviour and randomised gameplay elements, it is not possible to truly learn any levels by heart – therefore the player needs to stay focused all the way through every single time

LimeVibe Games is a one-man gamedev studio formed by a Shropshire-based (UK) developer & artist Lukasz Snopkiewicz. Always accompanied by his epic dogs Toby & Sally, he aims to deliver high quality retro-inspired entertainment for the discerning indie games connoisseur. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 LimeVibe Games. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, OS X and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

