25% off from Black Friday to Cyber Monday on DEVONthink and More

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – Starting November 23rd, 2018, from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, DEVONtechnologies sells all its software products as well as upgrades for 25% less. Discounted products include all editions of DEVONthink, DEVONagent, and DEVONsphere. DEVONthink saves all your documents, keeps them organized, and recalls them whenever you need them. DEVONagent finds that needle in the haystack we call internet. And DEVONsphere keeps the data you need always at your fingertips.

DEVONthink is DEVONtechnologies’ document and information management solution for the Mac. It supports a large variety of file formats and stores them in a database enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI). Many document formats can be directly viewed and edited, PDFs annotated. DEVONnote is DEVONthink’s little sibling with a reduced feature set targeted at users with notetaking-centric needs.

DEVONagent is DEVONtechnologies’ web research solution for the Mac. It finds information searching multiple sources in one go and applying powerful filters to the retrieved data. The presented results can be further processed and saved to the internal archive or handed over to other applications, e.g. DEVONthink. DEVONagent also offers a range of automating options to run searches unattended. It adds found data to the user’s archive or send reports by email.

And, finally, DEVONsphere Express is DEVONtechnologies’ desktop search assistant. It runs as a menulet and indexes documents and other data in the background with the same AI-based technology used in DEVONthink and DEVONagent. Unlike traditional search utilities DEVONsphere Express is highly context-aware. It focuses automatically on what the user is working on and finds related documents, email messages, web pages, and more.

“When it comes to celebrating, no time of the year compares to the last three months. October is the month of pumpkins, ghosts, and ghoules. November brings us colorful trees and tasty turkeys. And December, finally, is the month of the months for children and adults alike. So this week we all set a day aside to come together and give thanks for all we have. Whatever your traditions are, let’s stop for a moment and all take stock of how well we’re doing.”

“We at DEVONtechnologies are thankful for our families, for our colleagues, and our friends. For our work that we enjoy and are passionate about. And for that the software we make helps our customers do better what they do and hopefully like. So in line with the old tradition we offer all our products from, from DEVONthink and DEVONthink To Go to DEVONagent and DEVONsphere Express, at a 25% discount this weekend to say ‘thank you!’ Now is the best time of the year to get ready for a productive 2019,” comments Eric Bohnisch-Volkmann, DEVONtechnologies’ President.

DEVONtechnologies’ Black Friday offer starts early on Thursday, November 22nd, 6 p.m. CET (Central European Time) and ends Tuesday, November 27th at 9 a.m. CET. Note: The discount cannot be combined with other offers such as the students & educators discount.

Customers find more information about the exclusive Black Friday though Cyber Monday deal on the Black Friday page on the DEVONtechnologies website.

DEVONtechnologies LLC creates end-user and server applications for the Mac and iOS platforms that enhance productivity, organization, and user experience with unique artificial intelligence technology. All applications are focused on both ease of use and satisfying the needs of even the most savvy users. The underlying DEVONtechnology is a flexible and versatile foundation that can be used for a large range of purposes from databases, data mining, and information retrieval to human-computer interfaces. DEVONtechnologies LLC was founded 2002 and incorporated 2004, and is today headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, USA. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 DEVONtechnologies LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh and Mac OS X are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

