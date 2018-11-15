Black Friday Blowout- MacXDVD Offers 10K Free Copies of DVD Backup Tool

Chengdu, China – November marks the launch of the holiday buying rush, and MacXDVD Software, the industry-leading multimedia software provider, has jump-started the holiday shopping frenzy in a big way. Going live now and through Dec 5, MacXDVD will give away a total of 10K free copies of MacX DVD Ripper Pro V6.1.1, a newly updated version focusing on high-quality and speedy DVD copying and ripping. Shoppers worldwide will have even more reasons to be excited, who will possibly win one $30 iTunes card each day upon sharing the event on Facebook or Twitter.

The grand Black Friday giveaway is time-limited, valid from now till Dec 5, 2018. For more details, please visit MacXDVD Official Black Friday Giveaway page.

Over the last few years, MacXDVD strives to offer high-quality multimedia solutions for customers worldwide. This year’s event reflects the company’s strategic focus, as demonstrated by the holiday gift itself. Having already broken the record settings of overall 50% DVD ripping speed surge in the last version, MacX DVD Ripper Pro continues the legend. With a year-long renovation and enhancement in both quality and speed, now the V6.1.1 manages to copy any DVD with intact quality and rip a full DVD under 5 mins at a conversion frequency of up to 320 FPS, courtesy of High Quality Engine and Level-3 hardware acceleration.

The donation is a practical way to assist families and moviegoers to enjoy movies in time for the holiday. It is reiterating its commitment to offering easier and more flexible storage and organization of DVD movies. Users can copy DVD movies and store them on computer hard drive, NAS, USB, etc at 1:1 ratio. Besides, it expands the viewing options of the physical discs by converting DVDs to MP4, HEVC, H.264, MKV, MOV, MP3, AAC and more for flexible playback on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, PSP, and other mobile devices.

Bonus Offers:

As MacXDVD strives to take the holiday event up another notch this year, the Black Friday event announced demonstrates that it offers customers so much more than the holiday gift mentioned above.

*Win Free iTunes Card: To help build more excitement for the Black Friday giveaway, MacXDVD is donating a total of 20 gift cards, a $30 value each. Customers can take part in the campaign by sharing the Black Friday activity on Facebook or Twitter, with 1 iTunes card to be won per day.

*Mammoth Doorbuster Sales at up to 65%: MacXDVD is also gearing up for mammoth discount offers for its flagships to help pump up customers for the best shopping holiday. The price it is offering is rock bottom historically. The specials include 50% off newly updated VideoProc, and 65% off MacX Media management Suit inclusive of DVD ripper, video editor, converter, and data transfer.

Pricing and Availability

Altogether 10K copies of MacX DVD Ripper Pro are up for grabs from now to Dec 5, 2018. Additionally, its advanced version, with the support for more features, lifetime free upgrades, and technical support, is cut down from originally $78.90 to $39.95 during the holiday event. Just take part in 2018 MacXDVD Black Friday offer and win more gifts here on MacXDVD Official Black Friday Giveaway page.

