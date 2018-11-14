Swamp Dog, LLC releases Kudos 1.0 – Create References from Selected Text

Bend, Oregon – Swamp Dog, LLC is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of Kudos 1.0, their new productivity app for macOS. Kudos allows macOS users the ability to bind their current text selection with an active link to the source document without the usual ‘copy – switch application – open window – paste – type up the reference’ interruption.

After making a text selection, the user simply triggers Kudos. There are 4 different triggering methods. Kudos collects the reference and presents the combined reference and text selection for formatting review. After formatting, the combined data can be shared as text or as an attached file, saved as a new file, or attached to an existing file.

Current Features Include:

* Configure the reference with 8 available elements

* Change placement, font and font size of the reference text

* Configure the length of the active link

* Change font and font size of the source text

* Share as either text or as an attached file

* Share as text with Mail, Messages, Reminders, Notes, or any other installed text-savvy Share application (e.g. One Note)

* Share or Save as a TXT, RTF, PDF, or AIFF (spoken) file

* Use Mojave Light or Dark Mode as well as Light Mode within Dark Mode

* Activate with any of the 4 triggers: keyboard shortcut (initial Shift–7), secondary click, drag onto dock, drag onto window

* Configure the shortcut key using macOS System Preferences

Reference capabilities for:

* Apple’s Safari, Pages, TextEdit, Preview, Keynote, Numbers, and Xcode

* Microsoft’s Word and Outlook

* Google’s Chrome

* Bare Bones’ Text Wrangler, Panic’s Coda, and Evernote

System Requirements:

* macOS Mojave compatible (macOS 10.10 or later)

* 64-bit processor

* 20.8 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Kudos 1.0 is $2.99 (USD) and is available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Productivity category. Review codes are available to members of the press upon request.

Kudos 1.0

Download and Purchase from the Mac App Store

Kudos In Action

Screenshot

Headquartered in outdoor-loving Bend, Oregon, Swamp Dog, LLC is an Oregon LLC founded in 2018. The staff of Swamp Dog, LLC have been delivering solutions to companies like Apple Computer, AMD, Motorola, Alcatel Lucent, and others for over 30 years. Today the company’s development efforts are currently focused exclusively on macOS. Copyright 2018 Swamp Dog, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple and the Apple logo, are registered trademarks of Apple Computer in the U.S. and/or other countries.

