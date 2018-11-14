iMazing Quick Transfer – Transfer Any File to iPhone & iPad, For Free

Geneva, Switzerland – Independent developer DigiDNA is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of iMazing Quick Transfer, a brand new addition to their iOS device management utility iMazing. With iMazing Quick Transfer, it becomes possible to quickly and easily copy any kind of file from a Mac or Windows PC to iPhone and iPad. There are no tricky commands to remember, no iTunes or iCloud sync required. Users can simply drag and drop files and folders to their iOS device via iMazing; compatible apps are intelligently suggested by the software. Now, all the user has to do is pick the app for his content.

For years, iMazing has made it simple for millions of users to move and manage their documents and media without any headaches. Now, version 2.8.1 of iMazing (version 2.7.1 on Windows), debuts the latest great feature, Quick transfer. The feature is 100% free, for both versions.

“Transferring files, media and document from Mac or PC to iOS devices is nearly always a headache. You have to know which app is right for what type of content, and then figure out the correct workflow,” says DigiDNA’s Gregorio Zanon. “You can use the macOS Photos app to sync photo albums, but you can’t use the macOS Books app to sync books. You can use iTunes to sync books to the iOS Books app, but if you do you’ll need iCloud drive to transfer PDFs. With iMazing Quick Transfer, we offer a unified way to move documents and files where they belong, without sacrificing flexibility. It finally ‘just works’.”

Quick Transfer can transfer content via USB or Wi-Fi to the following iOS apps:

* Photos: JPG and PNG images

* Books: EPUB books and PDF documents

* Music: iOS compatible audio files (MP3, AAC, FLAC, AIFF, WAV, Apple Lossless)

* TV & Videos: iOS compatible video files (MP4, MOV, M4V)

* Contacts: vCard files (.vcf)

* All apps which support iTunes File Sharing, such as VLC, Fileapp, Acrobat Reader, and many other apps for creatives and professionals.

Quick Transfer is the latest addition to a growing list of features which are available without any kind of restriction in the free version of iMazing, including app management, Time Machine style iOS backups, and access to advanced battery and device information.

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.9 or higher, Windows 7 or higher

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Supports all iOS versions, including iOS 12.1

* 128 MB

Pricing and Availability:

iMazing is free to download and is available for macOS worldwide exclusively through the iMazing website. Quick Transfer is free, but other features may require the purchase of a license. A Windows version is also available.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, DigiDNA is an independent software developer company incorporated in 2008 under the name of DigiDNA Sarl. In 2013 the company and its products were granted the Swiss Label. DigiDNA’s software proudly carries the crossbow – symbolizing Swiss precision work and quality products. DigiDNA is committed to helping users get the most out of their Apple mobile devices by providing innovative device management solutions and efficient data transfer software both in the App Store with iMazing (formerly DiskAid) its standalone desktop application for Mac and PC. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2008-2018 DigiDNA Sarl. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

