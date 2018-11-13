WaterField Unveils Protective Mac Mini Sleeve and Mac Mini Travel Case

San Francisco, California – WaterField Designs, a San Francisco designer and manufacturer of custom laptop sleeves, bags and device-specific cases, introduces the Mac mini SleeveCase and Mac mini Travel Case for creatives, developers and other professionals who tote the new Apple computer from place to place. The custom-fitted SleeveCase shields the device inside another bag. The Travel Case serves as a minimalist Mac mini bag for the keyboard, cables, mouse or trackpad, and more. Whether the new Mac mini is used for coding or power-editing video, or even as an entertainment center at home and on trips, the SleeveCase and Travel Case protect Apple’s portable power tool for creators on their road to inspiration.

“In addition to our classic SleeveCase, we wanted to create a minimalist, protective Mac mini case for everything you need to hit the road with Apple’s highly portable workhorse,” explained company owner Gary WaterField. “Whether you’re using your Mac mini as your live concert sound engine or you’re running Final Cut Pro, 3D rendering or coding, the Mac mini Travel Case keeps the computer and accessories organized for quick accessibility, with pockets for the Mac, various cables, mouse or trackpad, keyboard, and more.”

The WaterField Mac mini SleeveCase combines a rugged waxed canvas or nearly indestructible ballistic nylon outer shell with a high-grade neoprene interior that absorbs shock as it cradles the computer. A loop at one end lets users grip the Mac mini sleeve in order to easily remove the device. A grizzly, full-grain leather strip adorns the waxed canvas SleeveCase, and an animal-free black textile accents the ballistic computer sleeve.

The new Mac mini Travel Case in waxed canvas or ballistic nylon with premium, full-grain leather accents is a slim folio that holds everything but the monitor. The TSA-friendly case opens like a book to reveal four soft, padded pockets two on one side for the Mac mini and a Mouse or TrackPad and two on the facing side for the Apple Magic Keyboard and an HDMI or USB-C cable. A quick-access, pleated pocket on the bag’s face is lined with gold, water-resistant lining making items inside easy to spot; the pocket includes three internal mesh pockets to organize multiple cords and accessories and closes with a waterproof zipper. Two small D-rings attach to a removable shoulder strap, and dual handles offer a briefcase-style carry option for the compact and lightweight Mac mini bag.

Mac Mini SleeveCase:

Price: $59. Optional D-rings $5; Simple Strap $12; Suspension Strap $22.

Colors and materials: Tan waxed canvas with distressed, grizzly, full-grain leather; or Black ballistic nylon with black, perforated vegan textile

Dimensions: 9.3 x 9 x 1.9 inches

Weight: 11 ounces

Pre-order now. Shipping begins November 16, 2018.

Mac Mini Travel Case:

Price: $179. Simple Shoulder Strap included. Optional Suspension Shoulder Strap: $10.

Colors and materials: Tan waxed canvas with distressed, chocolate, full-grain leather; or Black ballistic nylon with black, full-grain leather

Dimensions: 14.25 x 8.75 x 2.25 inches

Weight: 1.3 lbs.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins by January 15, 2019.

