Typinator 7.8 improves support for Mojave and is notarized by Apple

Perg, Austria – Ergonis Software today announced Typinator 7.8, a new release of their highly acclaimed text expander. Typinator 7.8 improves support for Mojave, particularly for Dark Mode. If you use your Mac in Dark Mode, the plain text and HTML expansion fields now fully adopt Mojave’s dark mode, Typinator’s menu bar icon uses the correct accent color when clicked, and readability of selected quick search results has been improved as well.

Typinator 7.8 has also been notarized by Apple. This means that the software has been uploaded to Apple before distribution, and Apple has confirmed that all executables are signed correctly and that the app does not contain any malware. This is another security feature that all Ergonis products will carry from now on.

Besides these improvements for Mojave, Typinator 7.8 contains many further improvements like better import from TextExpander, improved scrolling and clipping in the expansion field, and enhanced compatibility with third-party apps like Microsoft Remote Desktop 10, Vivaldi, and Citrix. All these changes make Typinator 7.8 a highly recommended upgrade for every Typinator user, particularly in combination with macOS Mojave. Visit Ergonis Software’s website to learn more about the changes in this release and to download and try the new version.

Typinator is a powerful, yet elegantly simple solution that boosts your productivity by automating the process of inserting frequently used text and auto-correcting typing errors. Across all applications, it detects specific sequences of typed characters and automatically replaces them with text snippets, graphics, URLs, dates and special characters.

System Requirements:

* Mac OS X 10.6 or newer

* Recommended for macOS Mojave (10.14)

Availability and Ordering:

Typinator 7.8 can be purchased securely on the Ergonis Software website. The upgrade to version 7.8 is free for anyone who purchased a license for Typinator 6 or Typinator 7 on or after January 1st 2016. Upgrade paths are available for owners of older licenses. For information about purchases, including enterprise licenses, volume discounts, and upgrade pricing offers, see the company’s web site.

