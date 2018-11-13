Pre-order HITCASE PRO for Xs MAX and Receive a SuperWide Lens

Vancouver, British Columbia Canada – HIT Technologies, Inc. today launches their holiday sale. Pre-order a HITCASE PRO for the Xs MAX through November 19, 2018 and receive a complimentary HITCASE TrueLUX(R) SuperWide lens. The HITCASE PRO is HITCASE’s most rugged waterproof aluminum iPhone case and is the ideal choice for adventurers and outdoor lovers.

Crafted out of premium aluminum, its slim, form-fitting design keeps the iPhone safe no matter what the occasion. And HITCASE is the only protective case company to offer two screen protective covers: Air Shield, a screen-less bumper, for everyday use and Aqua Shield, water-seal screen protection. The TrueLUX SuperWide lens is thread mounted onto the case, turning your iPhone into a sharper and more versatile camera for mobile photography and video, including underwater.

“Ready for your next adventure? Never worry about your phone again,” said Brooks Bergreen, founder and CEO of HITCASE. “Now you can fearlessly capture and share your adventures with the world and have the freedom to take your iPhone anywhere – anytime.”

HITCASE PRO Design Features and Specs:

* Triple patented design

* Low profile anodized Aluminum frame

* IP68 Waterproof rating up to 33ft/10m

* Drop-proof to 16ft/5m – MIL SPEC Shock rated

* Mount it anywhere with HITCASE Railslide mount system

* Compatible with all 8 HITCASE mounts and GoPro(R) mounts

* Scratch resistant screen

* Get your phone in and out in seconds with HITCASE Shockseal design

* 100% Satisfaction Guarantee 30-Day Risk Free Return Policy

* 1-year limited product warranty

The HITCASE TrueLUX SuperWide is the perfect ultra wide lens to compliment your iPhone. With 3 spherical lens elements, the TrueLUX SuperWide delivers high-quality images with excel-lent detail throughout the entire field of view (FOV), with none of the vignetting typical of other ultra-wide lenses. Compact and lightweight, it’s the perfect lens for creatives on the go.

Pricing and Availability:

Hitcase PRO for iPhone Xs MAX and SuperWide Lens Pre-order Bundle retails at $99.99 (USD) and will ship January 2019. This offer is only available online. For more information, please contact MIchele Baker.

HIT Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, under the brand HITCASE, makes the world’s most innovative mobile accessories using patented technologies and quality materials. By designing industry leading device protection, the TrueLUX(R) lens system and versatile mounts, our products protect devices while turning them into a better camera. HITCASE is getting the world Ready for Adventure(R), one HITCASE at a time. Find out more at hitcase.com and follow @hitcase. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 HIT Technologies, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

