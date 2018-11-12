CrazyBot for iOS/Android – A new Bot for Candy Crush Saga

London, United Kingdom – CrazyBot Corp. is proud to announce the release of CrazyBot for iOS and Android, a new bot for Candy Crush Saga. CrazyBot for Candy Crush Saga automatically detects all match combinations on the screen. You can easily find all move items through a on-screen-display by CrazyBot, allowing you to focus on move strategy. CrazyBot also provide you a walkthrough guide that includes a YouTube video when you get stuck on some levels. This bot is designed for you to beat all levels.

Killer Features:

* Full walkthrough guide, including YouTube video

* Automatically detect all match combinations – Indicators guide you all match-3, match-4, match-5, and even special candies

* Best move indicator – Follow the highlight candy automatically picked by CCSaga bot to complete the level

* Full configurable features

* Dashboard to display all information you need

* Automatically complete the level (future upgrade)

Free VIP Giveaway:

1. Share to other forum

2. Share to Facebook

3. Share to other web site

4. Found critical issue and help on debugging

System Requirements:

* Multiple resolution supported (FHD 1920×1080 in portrait mode recommended)

* Android 5.0 or later

* iOS 7.0 or later

Pricing and Availability:

For a limited time, CrazyBot for Candy Crush Saga, is now free. CCSaga bot now offers a 1 hour free trial before purchasing. Once you register a forum account, you would get this trial. For all members who want to get Free VIP-30 or has some difficulty, you can show some contribution such as promoting CrazyBot.

CrazyBot

