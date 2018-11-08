MacX MediaTrans Upgraded to Transfer GBs of iPhone Photos in a Flash

Chengdu, China – MacXDVD Software today announced a significant upgrade to MacX MediaTrans 6.3, making it into even more – the world’s fast iPhone data management solution. Customers already have the most advanced solution to transfer, backup, delete and manage iPhone photos (videos, music, books, and other data), and now they can enjoy a major boost in speed with the latest Version 6.3. With an incredible average photo transferring speed of 0.03s per image, users can enjoy a speed increase of 38% than before.

All existing users can upgrade to the last version for free and new users can enjoy a 50% discount during MacXDVD’s official Halloween Offer.

According to Apple, the latest iPhone XS camera features the advanced Smart HDR & upgraded Portrait Mode for more details. Thanks to these continuous achievements in iPhone cameras which allow everyday users to take high-quality pictures easily, we have witnessed a rapidly increasing amount of photos captured on the devices. The explosion of pictures asks for a more advanced iPhone manager to keep up with the volume and quality of the photos. In fact, more than 67% of Apple users want a faster and easier way of transferring their pictures.

MacXDVD understands the importance of creating a true fast way for customers to manage large amounts of pictures. On the heels of the last upgrade that added support for iPhone XS/XS Max/XR and iOS 12, the company laid emphasis on the performance: speed boost, the most valuable improvement in V6.3. Before the upgrade, users have already benefited from the super-fast speed – case in point, 8 seconds to transfer 100 4k photos. Now, V6.3 gains 38% photo transferring speed increase, being able to transfer 1000 photos within 30 seconds only. Users who suffer from performance lag, keep paying monthly fees for cloud storage, or have gigabytes of pictures to backup can offload iPhone memories instantly, all in one click.

In addition, Version 6.3 takes the photo management capabilities even further, extending the photo album categories to cover Recently Deleted, Favorite, Live Photos, Animated album, etc. The upgrade also answers a longstanding complaint – users can now export both edited and original versions of iPhone photos (Live Photos incl.) instead of being smarting over the limitation that they can only export the edited (cropped/filtered) iPhone photos in unedited original form with an AAE file.

Despite releasing the exciting new improvements, MacX MediaTrans has features users really love, including iPhone data transfer & backup, iPhone music manager, ringtone maker, iDevices mounter, media converter, etc. “This photo transferring speed boost is a welcome first step and just the beginning,” said Jack Han, CEO of MacXDVD Software, “Our team plans on making ongoing enhancements to the overall performance. More good news on the performance is front in the not-too-distant future.”

Pricing and Availability:

MacX MediaTrans 6.3 is normally priced at $59.95 (USD) for a single license copy with lifetime free upgrade and one-to-one top-level technical support. The MacX MediaTrans V6.3 is half off in MacXDVD’s official Halloween Offer. Plus, various flexible license options are available with big savings and generous gifts.

MacX MediaTrans 6.3

Official Halloween Offer

MacXDVD Software is a division of Digiarty Software Company, owns a professional multimedia software development team, providing a range of products for Macintosh Computer users, including MacX Video Converter, MacX DVD Ripper, DVD Author, DVD backup tools, etc, series of apps for Apple video player, and iPhone, iPad 2D and 3D video games.

