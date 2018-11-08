DEVONagent 3.11 reorganizes search sets and updates plugins

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – DEVONtechnologies updates all editions of its smart research tool DEVONagent. The update brings compatibility to macOS Mojave, reorganized search sets, and updated search plugins. New plugins becoming available are installed and updated automatically. The update for all three editions of DEVONagent is free and recommended for all users.

DEVONagent is DEVONtechnologies’ web research solution for the Mac. It finds information searching multiple sources in one go and applying powerful filters to the retrieved data. The presented results can be further processed and saved to the internal archive or handed over to other applications, e.g. DEVONthink. DEVONagent also offers a range of automating options to run searches unattended. It adds found data to the user’s archive or send reports by email.

Sophisticated research tools, AI-based techniques that handle even the largest result sets, and a high degree of integration and automation make DEVONagent the #1 web research tool on the Mac for scientists, lawyers, engineers, and educators.

* Get pre-filtered, organized results from many sources

* View and analyze the results the way you want

* Create reports in many formats

* Save searches so you can continue later

* Run searches unattended to stay up-to-date on important subjects

New in DEVONagent 3.11:

Version 3.11 reorganizes search sets into groups. Search sets store search settings, plugins, sites, and more that can be quickly reused for similar searches. Grouping them allows to create more search sets for various use cases without cluttering menus or losing track.

In addition, version 3.11 updates the Mac News, Mac Software, and Marketing example search sets, the Qwant, Yandex, Google Blog Search, Google Patent and various world news plugins. The Thumbnail Galleries scanner received an overhaul as well. Plugins connect DEVONagent to search engines; scanners post-process the search results by e.g. looking for images, RSS feeds, webcams, or thumbnail galleries.

New search sets and plugins can be automatically installed and updated now as they become available. DEVONagent Pro 3.11 also cleans up the editor for search sets by combining the Advanced and Exclude tabs.

Search sets are part of what makes DEVONagent Pro powerful for professional researchers. Whatever the topic for the search is, search sets run them on multiple search engines, add some sites to crawl to the mix, and post-filter the results. And they are where automation happens: DEVONagent Pro can run search sets regularly, archive them, hand them over to AppleScript scripts, or deliver them to, e.g., DEVONthink. With this release we’ve made it even easier to work with search sets tailored at even the most specialized needs,” comments Eric Bohnisch-Volkmann, President of DEVONtechnologies.

Other improvements in DEVONagent Pro 3.11 include better automatic selection of web page content, improved keyboard navigation in lists, and enhanced VoiceOver support. The new version also handles RSS feeds more efficiently, and filters and retrieves links better. It also uses the rendered web page, instead of the underlying HTML code, as a more accurate source for See Also, translation, and scripting. Finally, version 3.11 uses a new web service for generating web page thumnails and fixes some bugs and minor issues.

The updates for all three editions of DEVONagent are free for existing users and highly recommended.

System requirements:

* OS X Yosemite or later

Availability and Pricing:

All editions can be downloaded from DEVONtechnologies online and be test-driven for free before they need to be licensed. The applications are also available in the App Store; DEVONagent Pro and Express can be purchased in bundles with DEVONthink in DEVONtechnologies’ online shop.

* DEVONagent Pro: US $49.95 (App Store: $49.99)

* DEVONagent Express: US $4.95 (App Store: $4.99)

* DEVONagent Lite: free

More information:

Customers find more information about our apps on the DEVONtechnologies website. Eric Bohnisch-Volkmann also posts news, opinions, previews, and public betas in the company blog Devonian Times.

DEVONagent 3.11

Download DEVONagent

Download from the App Store

Screenshot

Company Blog

DEVONtechnologies LLC creates end-user and server applications for the Mac and iOS platforms that enhance productivity, organization, and user experience with unique artificial intelligence technology. All applications are focused on both ease of use and satisfying the needs of even the most savvy users. The underlying DEVONtechnology is a flexible and versatile foundation that can be used for a large range of purposes from databases, data mining, and information retrieval to human-computer interfaces. DEVONtechnologies LLC was founded 2002 and incorporated 2004, and is today headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, USA. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 DEVONtechnologies LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh and Mac OS X are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



