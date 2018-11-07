Parafoxers – New game release by Spiel Studios for iOS and Android

Mumbai, Maharashtra – After the success of Man Vs. Missiles with over 5 million downloads, India based game development company Spiel Studios Pvt. Ltd. releases its latest game, called Parafoxers. In this simple, casual and easy to learn game, players need to help the Bunny to shoot the Foxes which are continuously dropping from the Helicopters. If many of them land on the ground, they will get you. Inspired from the very popular 1980s game, Paratroopers, this game will get you addicted in no time!

Parafoxers has a total of 30 levels, each with unique objectives, and on completing each you unlock items in the Shop. You can buy new tanks and upgrade your power-ups like Shield and Spikes from the Shop. You can deploy Shield to safeguard your Tank from bombs and bullets which are fired by the foxes, and you can use Spikes if the foxes try climbing up to your platform!

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* With full support for iPhone X & iPhone Xs Max

* Requires iOS 8.0 or later

Pricing and Availability:

Parafoxers 1.2 is Free (with In-App Purchases) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category. There is also an Android version available on Google Play. For more information, please contact Mohit Sureka from Spiel Studios.

Parafoxers 1.2

Download from iTunes

Download from Google Play

YouTube Video (Gameplay Preview)

Feature Art

Press Kit (zip)

Spiel Studios Pvt. Ltd. is a game development company headquartered in Mumbai, India and primarily focused on developing quality games for the iOS and Android platforms. Founded in 2007, Spiel has been on the forefront of providing players high quality games. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2007-2018 Spiel Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

