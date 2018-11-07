Book of Demons Hacks and Slashes its Way Out of Early Access on Dec 13

Warsaw, Poland – Book of Demons, Thing Trunk’s unique deck-building, papercraft Hack and Slash announces its exit from Early Access this December 13th. Enjoying a hugely successful development cycle, the Book of Demons launch brings with it many improvements based on community feedback, new cards, and even a grand finale special surprise for those of you who can defeat the ever-dangerous Archdemon.

To herald this exciting event, Thing Trunk has created a new video with 21 Facts about Book of Demons that everyone should know as game launch nears.

“Early access has been very successful for Book of Demons. It’s allowed players to give us constant feedback on the game and allowed us to balance and add features according to their feedback. We’re almost sad that early access is ending, but it means that it is almost time to launch the full game and that is what we’re most excited about now.” – Filip Starzynski, Thing Trunk co-founder.

Book of Demons is a Hack & Slash deckbuilding hybrid in which YOU decide the length of quests. Wield magic cards instead of weapons and slay the armies of darkness in the dungeons below the Old Cathedral. Save the terror-stricken Paperverse from the clutches of the Archdemon himself! Featuring:

* Procedurally Generated Dungeons

* 40 magic cards including magical and legendary variants per character class

* Roguelike Mode for fans of an extreme challenge

* 70+ different types of monsters, with different traits and custom mechanics

* Xbox and Steam controller support

* 3 underground realms and epic Quest Boss battles

* Monthly and all-time Leaderboards, 200 Achievements

Book of Demons is the first installment of Return 2 Games, a series of original mid-core titles, inspired by the early golden days of PC gaming coming from Thing Trunk. Book of Demons launches for PC and Mac gamers on December 13, 2018.

Thing Trunk is proudly a Polish game developer and Book of Demons is taking part in the Polish Sale on Steam running November 6 through November 9. This is the largest sale for Book of Demons to date with 50% off the retail price. It is also the last sale before Book of Demons leaves Early Access, so act fast before it bumps its regular price to $24.99 (USD).

Thing Trunk is a small game development studio based in Warsaw, Poland. The core team is comprised of seven dedicated developers. The 3 founders Filip Starzyski, Konstanty Kalicki, and Maciej Biedrzycki are casual game industry veterans who (despite a level of success) became disappointed with the miring trends in the market and scrapped their former brands (Codeminon and Twinbottles) to focus solely on the ambitious Return 2 Games idea. Since then, they have been busy trying to prove that making the high-quality games is possible with a small but experienced team with lots of passion. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Thing Trunk. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

