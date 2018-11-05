Wishlist Space Toads Mayhem on Steam today

Chetwynd Aston, United Kingdom – LimeVibe Games is pleased to announce the Steam release date for Space Toads Mayhem, a hectic, retro-flavoured shoot ’em up. Space Toads Mayhem is a no nonsense, no autofire hiscore attack. It’s a fast-paced, reflex-based topdown shoot ’em up reviving the vibes of the games we grew to love in the 1980s.

The game offers 5 hectic levels, each introducing a new trap, powerup or enemy type – and a jolly big boss fight and the very end. Those skilled-enough will be able to unlock Hard and Psycho difficulty modes, which significantly add to the player’s punishment – but at the same time allow to score many more points.

The game is set to release on Steam on the 20th November 2018, for both Mac and Windows; and you can add it to your wishlist right now as you warm up your trigger fingers for some serious oldschool laser blasting. And don’t forget to check out the game’s new trailer and succulent screenshots. Press, streamers and YouTubers alike are encouraged to ping @SpaceToadsGame on Twitter with a link to their website / channel for a chance to get some free review codes. Stay tuned for further updates!

Space Toads Mayhem

Space Toads Mayhem on Steam

Media Assets

LimeVibe Games is a one-man gamedev studio formed by a Solihull-based (UK) developer and artist Lukasz Snopkiewicz. Always accompanied by his epic cat Crixus, he aims to deliver high quality retro-inspired entertainment for the discerning indie games connoisseur. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 LimeVibe Games. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, OS X and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

