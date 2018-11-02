Bullet Hell with Minimalist Aesthetics: Solid Aether for Mac is Out Now

Kamakura-shi, Kanagawa – FAL Works today released a Mac version of their shoot ’em up game “Solid Aether.” Solid Aether is a bullet hell shoot ’em up game that is extremely simple designed. It is a classic 2D shooter game featuring a variety of bullet patterns that are generated continuously in a stylish black and white world. Players will feel refreshed by dodging bullets and destroying enemies while enjoying various beautiful bullet patterns and the ambience in this abstract world.

“My motivation was to focus on one aesthetic aspect of bullet hell, which lies between simplicity and complexity, order and chaos, concreteness and abstraction,” said the game designer FAL. “I believe that bullet patterns in shoot ’em up games are exactly a kind of generative art. I tried to focus on the art of bullet patterns in this game, and this is also why I chose a minimalist design. I hope you enjoy how various patterns can emerge from this minimal world.”

Features:

* Minimalist and abstract art: The visual is artistically designed, based on black and white and using only rectangular-shaped elements, which offers an unique and comfortable gameplay

* Variety of bullet patterns: Consisting of countless bullets, the patterns will be deployed one after another

* Four unique levels: Each level is characterized by its own music and tendency of bullet patterns

* Extremely simple game mechanics: No bombs. No power-ups. No items. Just dodge and shoot

* Newbie friendly: You can easily recover from mistakes by destroying enemies and receiving extra lives, which lets you enjoy the game even if you aren’t familiar with shmups

System Requirements:

* Mac OS and Windows

Pricing and Availability:

Solid Aether is $6.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and now available on Steam and itch.io. It will also be ported to iOS and Android in the near future. For more information, please contact Kotaro Shiga.

FAL Works is an indie game and creative coding studio, composed solely of game designer and programmer FAL.

