Recosoft releases PDF2ID 2019 – PDF to InDesign CC 2019 plug-in ships

Osaka, Japan – Recosoft Corporation, the developers of workflow automation plug-ins for Adobe(R) Creative Cloud(R) and creators of PDF conversion software, has shipped PDF2ID 2019 the newest version of its PDF-to-InDesign plug-in for Adobe InDesign(R) CC 2019 for both the macOS and Windows platforms. Additionally, PDF2ID 2019 now recovers interactive form-objects in a PDF file placing these into a separate forms-layer within the resulting InDesign CC document. Finally, PDF2ID 2019 includes a completely modernized table processing and formation technology resulting in even more complex tables being recognized.

“PDF2ID 2019 is the culmination of the numerous feedback we have received from Creative Professionals over the years; we are excited that our latest PDF-to-InDesign technology has been engineered to support Adobe InDesign CC 2019” stated Paramjit Chadha, MD, Recosoft Corporation.

PDF2ID converts PDF and Windows XPS files into fully editable InDesign files allowing PDF and XPS file content recovery and reuse within InDesign. PDF2ID is the de-facto PDF conversion plug-in for InDesign, allowing anyone to open, convert and edit PDF and XPS documents in InDesign; eliminating the need to acquire additional PDF and XPS conversion tools. Key new features include:

* Support for InDesign CC 2019 – PDF2ID 2019 now supports and integrates with InDesign CC 2019. InDesign CC through CC 2018 are supported as well.

* Interactive form field recovery – PDF2ID 2019 now recovers interactive form field objects such as text-fields, buttons, lists and signature fields with the properties and creates a separate layer that contains the form objects (available in PDF2ID Professional only).

* Modernized Table Recognition and Processing – The table recognition and processing of PDF2ID 2019 contains a new and modernized engine based on an advanced technology infrastructure that allows identifying and recovering even more tables and creating a table graphics layer for table related vector graphics and images.

* Layout processing and Font mapping enhancements – Layout processing and Font mapping enhancements have been made further reducing styles sheets created and improving accuracy in many instances.

System Requirements

* macOS 10.10.x or higher

* :Intel based Mac

* Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1 or Windows 10

* Minimum Pentium III computer

* :InDesign CC, CC 2014, CC 2015, CC 2017, CC 2018 or CC 2019

PDF2ID 2019 is available immediately in the following configurations from the Recosoft web store (per license):

PDF2ID Standard 2019 US$199.00

PDF2ID Professional 2019 US$299.00

PDF2ID Standard 2019 Upgrade US$99.00

PDF2ID Professional 2019 Upgrade US$149.00

Recosoft Corporation has pioneered PDF2Office(R), the de-facto PDF-to-Excel, PDF-to-Word, PDF-to-PowerPoint, PDF-to-OmniGraffle conversion utility; PDF2Office(R) for iWork, the PDF-to-Keynote, PDF-to-Numbers and PDF-to-Pages conversion application; ID2Office, the InDesign-to-Word, InDesign-to-PowerPoint converter; and PDF2ID(R) the de-facto PDF-to-InDesign conversion tool. The company is a leader in designing and delivering PDF converters and InDesign software solutions enhancing workflow automation and productivity. IR2Office, ID2Office, PDF2Office, PDF2ID, PDFtoID are trademarks or registered trademarks of Recosoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Microsoft, Excel, PowerPoint, Word and the Office logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Adobe, Illustrator, InDesign and Creative Cloud are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe System Incorporated in the US and/or other countries. Apple, Macintosh, macOS, Mac, Numbers, Keynote, Pages, iWork, iPod, iPhone, iOS, iPAD are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple, Inc. in the US and or other countries. All other trademarks are recognized and are the property of their respective owners.

