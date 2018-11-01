Pubblog Announces MailSteward 13

Murfreesboro, Tennessee – Pubblog announces the release of MailSteward 13, the ultimate email management system. Store years of e-mail in a secure, searchable archive. This new upgrade makes MailSteward fully compatible with macOS 10.14 (Mojave) including a new Dark Mode option. This release also implements a more robust method for scheduling using the macOS “launchd” service and several minor bug fixes.

MailSteward works seamlessly with Apple Mail app or Postbox app to archive all your e-mail in a relational database on your Mac. MailSteward has a wealth of features for importing, tagging, saving, and exporting your vital e-mail information in a number of standard data formats.

To understand just how powerful and easy-to-use MailSteward is, download the free version of MailSteward and try it out for as long as you like. The free version is full-feature but limited to a maximum 15,000 e-mails. All versions of MailSteward require macOS 10.11 or higher

(El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra, Mojave). Any free version may be upgraded to a licensed version by entering a license key.

MailSteward comes in three versions, MailSteward Lite ($24.95), MailSteward ($49.95), and MailSteward Pro ($99.95) available for purchase in the pubblog online store. Regular MailSteward, using SQLite, can handle large volumes of e-mail, 250,000 or more but for very large volumes which require an industrial-grade relational database server, MailSteward Pro is the best solution. MailSteward Pro requires MySQL database server software to be installed and running.

MailSteward 13

Download Free Version

Pubblog Store

Located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Pubblog is a multimedia internet publishing company providing applications for the Mac platform. Copyright (C) 2012-2018 Pubblog. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo and Mac are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

