WaterField Debuts Versatile Sutter Tech Sling for New Apple iPad Pros

San Francisco, California – WaterField Designs, a San Francisco designer and manufacturer of custom laptop sleeves, bags and device-specific cases, introduces the Sutter Tech Sling bag, a sophisticated one-strap backpack with dedicated pockets to hold Apple’s new iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, or the 12- or 13-inch MacBook Pro. Designed for comfort and easy accessibility, the meticulously-crafted Sutter Tech Sling combines the utility of a sling with a professional aesthetic ” a smart choice for creative professionals, commuters and travelers. Sling orders through November 9 will include a complimentary new WaterField Stylus Pencil Case, a plushly-padded accessory case with a dedicated Apple Pencil pocket.

“The lifestyle of a 21st century creative professional calls for a comfortable, agile bag with a refined look,” explained company owner Gary Waterfield. “When we set out to design a Sling that creatives could carry for work, commuting, and traveling, we focused on comfort and function. Thanks to extensive ergonomic testing, you’ll feel how nicely the bag sits against your back and how easily you can access your gear.”

The Sutter Sling is intentionally designed with features for easy-access and comfort:

* While remaining on one shoulder, the bag easily shifts to the front, allowing quick access to items in the exterior pocket from either side

* A unique swivel strap attachment grants 180-degree rotation so the bag rests flat against the body whether worn over one shoulder or crossbody

* A wide shoulder strap with a built-in, moveable shoulder pad distributes weight evenly

* A one-handed cam lock buckle lets users adjust how the bag rests against their body without removing the bag

* The thoughtfully-placed iPad compartment keeps the back of the bag comfortably flat

* Rear mesh padding enhances air flow and cushioning

* Double, waterproof zippers enable entry to the main compartment from either side

* A gold, water-resistant liner lights up the interior of the bag for increased visibility

* An interior key fob attachment keeps keys quickly findable

Available in two sizes and a choice of premium materials, the Sutter Tech Sling remains compact even when fully packed. A tailor-fitted, padded laptop/tablet compartment in the Standard size holds: the new smaller Apple iPad Pro or Surface Pro 6, and the Full-size Sling holds: the new larger Apple iPad Pro, 12- or 13-inch MacBook Pro, or Surface Laptop 2. Three pen pockets ” for the Apple Pencil and ballpoints “and an open-topped pocket, help keep gear organized inside, leaving ample interior space for a water bottle, notebook, wallet, and more. An exterior pocket, hidden behind the leather panel, is protected from the elements with inset waterproof zippers and keeps items like a phone, train tickets and mints within quick reach.

Ideal for creative techies, WaterField’s new Stylus Pencil Case is a plushly-padded waxed canvas or ballistic nylon pencil pouch with a dedicated Apple Pencil compartment and an interior pocket for extra tips, caps or other accessories. The Stylus Pencil Case and the Sutter Tech Sling join a wide range of WaterField iPad bags and accessories, including a variety of iPad sleeves, the iPad Pro Gear Case, and the Leather Case for the Apple Pencil.

Standard size:

* 11.5 x 8 x 3 inches; 1.25 lbs. Fits smaller iPad Pro, and similarly-sized tablets

Full size:

* 14 x 9.5 x 3 inches; 1.5 lbs. Fits larger iPad Pro, 12-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Pro Retina or Touchbar, Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, and similarly-sized devices

Colors:

* Tan waxed canvas with distressed, full-grain chocolate leather panel or black ballistic nylon with full-grain black leather panel

Pricing and Availability:

The Sutter Tech Sling Bag is priced at $169 – $179 (USD). The Stylus Pencil Case is $39. (Complimentary with Sutter Sling orders through November 9, 2018.) Colors: Tan waxed canvas or black ballistic nylon. Dimensions: 7.25~8 x 2.25 x .75~2 inches; 2.5 oz.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins November 9, 2018.

iPad Pro Gear Case: $49. Waxed canvas with leather. Leather Case for the Apple Pencil: $29. Grizzly, full-grain, distressed leather. Available now.

The Sutter Tech Sling

YouTube Video (Demo)

The Stylus Pencil Case

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full-range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at “Our Story.” WaterField Designs, SFBags, iPad Pro Gear Case, Stylus Pencil Case, and Sutter Tech Sling Bag are trademarks of WaterField Designs. (C) 2018. All Rights Reserved. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

