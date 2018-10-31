Pixelmator Team announces AI-powered photo editor for iPad

Vilnius, Lithuania – The Pixelmator Team today announced it is planning to release a brand new app for iPad, the AI-powered Pixelmator Photo. Pixelmator Photo gives users all the tools they need to edit photos on iPad – a collection of nondestructive, desktop-class color adjustments, a set of stunning, machine learning-enhanced film emulation presets, a magical Repair tool to remove unwanted objects from photos, support for editing RAW images, and more.

“From the very first day that we released Pixelmator Pro on Mac, we wanted to bring the same photo editing experience to iPad,” said Saulius Dailide, one of the founders of the Pixelmator Team. “And with Pixelmator Photo, we’re bringing a fantastic collection of photo editing tools to iPad – our powerful color adjustments, the magical Repair tool, groundbreaking, AI-powered image enhancement, and more.”

Pixelmator Photo brings a desktop photo editing experience to iPad. It features full support for RAW images from over 500 cameras, a collection of powerful, nondestructive color adjustments – foundational adjustments like Brightness, Exposure, and Saturation, time-tested photo editing classics, such as Levels, and Curves, a Grain adjustment for adding film grain, and many others. And the Repair and Crop tools let users perfect all the details – from removing small blemishes and entire objects to perfecting the composition.

Pixelmator Photo also takes full advantage of Core ML, using machine learning to power its ML Fix, ML Presets, and ML Crop features. ML Crop uses a machine learning algorithm to suggest a way of improving the composition of a photo. Users can choose an aspect ratio and tap the ML Crop button to be offered a suggestion, optionally resizing and repositioning the cropping box to refine the suggestion.

ML Fix uses a Core ML-powered algorithm trained on 20 million professional photos to intelligently enhance exposure, white balance, and every individual color range in an image. ML Fix is designed to take care of all the time-consuming little things that go into a great photo, allowing users to focus on adding their own creative finishing touches.

The machine learning-enhanced film emulation presets allow users to effortlessly emulate the look of analog film in their digital photos. Each preset has been meticulously designed and refined using genuine photographs developed with classic films like Kodak Portra, Fujifilm Superia, Ilford HP5, and others. And with ML Presets, Pixelmator Photo first balances the lighting and colors in a photo using a cutting-edge machine learning algorithm, only then applying the preset to ensure they keep their unique look on every photo.

Pixelmator Photo will be available exclusively for iPad and is coming to the App Store later this year.

