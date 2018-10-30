VideoProc Redefines iPhone Video Processing with iPhone XS Sweepstakes

Chengdu, China – Digiarty Software announces the fire-new VideoProc with a game-changing iPhone video processing progress, innovatively broadening the established concept of video processing from mere video editing to video resizing, transcoding, and adjusting. Plus, customers worldwide are invited to sweepstakes to win iPhone XS, in celebration of the new release.

Owners of iPhone are big on shooting 4K, slow-mo videos or other Hi-Q footages, spurred on by the demand for high-quality video creation. These files with advanced codec HEVC, high 4K resolution, and frame rate at up to 240fps are bound to poor compatibility and large file size, which lead to improper playback, system freezing in post-production, file send failure, quality degradation after uploading to Instagram and the like. Spawned by a high demand for a one-stop tool to solve all the issues without the need to install a pile of extra iOS apps, Digiarty Software makes VideoProc at the forefront of this revolution, summoning video editing, converting and resizing in a single tool.

The software is given away now to celebrate its new release. Customers can take part in the sweepstakes to get the license code for free and give it a whirl, and even win iPhone XS before Nov 26, 2018.

The groundbreaking release sets to mark an inflection point in iPhone video processing industry – broaden video processing from narrow-sided video editing such as aspect ratio control, brightness adjustment, deinterlacing, noise reduction, motion compensation and more to an all-sided task reaching out to iPhone video resizing, converting and adjusting. True to its name, VideoProc, short for Video Processing, makes a clear explanation of the video processing concept and touches up iPhone clips for easier storing, sharing, and playing with the following handpicked features:

1. Edit: Tailoring the full-function layout to user experience, the easy video editor delivers the most streamlined performance for iPhone users to trim, crop, merge, split, rotate, subtitle, deshake, denoise, add effects, remove fisheye, etc all in one single software.

2. Resize: Compress, crop, zoom and resize iPhone 4K UHD videos by up to 90% without any loss of quality. Cut and shorten the iPhone video length for easy sharing, sending and storing.

3. Transcode: Encode and decode iPhone video regardless of HEVC/H.264 codec, resolution (4K/1080p/720p) or frame rate (30/60/120/240fps). And convert MKV, AVI, WebM or other video files to iPhone supported formats.

4. Adjust: Adjust playback speed to make slow/fast motion video, force A/V sync, change video setting like resolution, bit rate, frame rate, video/audio codec, sample rate and more, and optimize the quality of iPhone video quality for easy sharing without quality loss.

Check the complete iPhone video processing tips to edit, cut, trim, crop, resize and convert iPhone videos in a one-stop shop. In addition, VideoProc is furnished with stunning video downloading and recording features to cover your daily needs.

“VideoProc marks the launch of a new era for iPhone video processing industry. Users can now do all video-related tasks in one single tool that weren’t available for the last decades and will be no longer irritated by constant maloperation on small-screen iPhone.” Said Jack, CEO of Digiarty Software. “On top of that, it’s developed at the heart of breakthroughs in easy, fast and streamlined workflow even when processing the large-size videos.”

* Fast: The core of the leadership is the pioneer in Level-3 Hardware Acceleration technology. Video processing reaches record-setting 47X faster without compromising quality. And the CPU usage is offloaded greatly even when processing the oversized files.

* Easiness: VideoProc was produced on the premise that every video related task on the tool is done streamlined and easily, by courtesy of its minimalistic UI.

* 4K-focused: VideoProc is especially good for processing 4k ultra high definition videos, slo-mo videos at up to 120/240fps and other oversized videos without lagging or freezing. It accepts almost all video files from not only iPhone but also GoPro, webcam, DJI drones and more.

Pricing and Availability:

VideoProc 3.0, a 4-in-1 combo of video editor, media converter, online video downloader, and recorder, is officially priced at $78.90 (USD). To celebrate the official release, Digiarty software is running a sweepstake, where customers worldwide have a chance to win the popular iPhone XS, accessories, along with VideoProc licenses. Just enter the new release celebration sweepstake before Nov 26, 2018, and get practical tips to process videos related to iPhone.

VideoProc 3.0

Complete iPhone Video Processing Tips

