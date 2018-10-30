Revival for iOS Shows Task Management Always Needed Auto Snooze

London, United Kingdom – WonderBoy Media today released Revival for iOS, an innovative task-management app that does nearly everything in just two taps, all while protecting a user’s privacy. Novel features like Auto Snooze and Timezone Override, as well as full Siri integration, help even the busiest users stay on top of reminders. Designed from the ground up with privacy in mind, the app requires no accounts to set up, and provides no user-identifiable data sent to its servers.

“Why do you need to create an account just to set a single reminder?” asks Revival lead developer Lawrence Warmate. “And why do you need a PhD to create a simple to-do in most apps?” With these two insights into the current state of task management apps on iOS, the long-time developer set out to create a to-do and reminder app that was a cut above in simplicity and privacy.

Revival rectifies these common flaws by using a gorgeous interface, complete with themes, designed to create quick reminders with minimal taps or swipes. The home screen opens with a “click-wheel” to rapidly enter dates and times, along with button presets for the most likely choices. Tap a “Remind me” button, and the task is set. The headline feature, Auto Snooze, ensures that even if a user misses the first notification, follow-ups are certain to garner more attention.

“I don’t think I’m the first person to dismiss an important notification on my phone only to forget about it instantly,” admits Warmate. “Auto Snooze means that you can be reminded about your reminder, which for busy people is even more helpful than it sounds.” Another clever innovation, Timezone Override, updates your reminders as you travel across the world.

Along with an impressive list of must-have features – repeat reminders, notify by location, subtasks, sending and sharing tasks with others, and more – it’s what is NOT onscreen that may garner the app the most accolades. Revival does not require creating an account or providing any personal information. Backup and sync are done via the iPhone’s built-in iCloud account, and no user-identifiable data is ever sent to the company’s servers. The only feature requiring a server is end-to-end encrypted sharing of tasks with others, which expire within 10 hours and are immediately deleted from the cloud once shared.

Privacy is important for task management and reminder apps, notes Warmate. “Just think of how much personal information about your life, your whereabouts, your friends, your family, and your routine is entered into the average to-do app. That info should never leave your phone without your permission, nor should it be shared with any third party.”

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 11.0 or later

* 31.5 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Revival 1.2 is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Productivity category. Unlimited reminders and tasks can be created in its free mode, while an in-app subscription unlocks additional features. Siri Shortcuts and an Apple Watch app are coming soon. For more information, please contact Lawrence Warmate.

WonderBoy Media Ltd. is an app design studio located in London. Revival is its first release, focusing on simplified task management. The company’s philosophy is to design mobile apps dedicated to a user’s privacy, with elegant and intuitive controls to manage all aspects of life. No matter how complex the app, no user-identifiable data is held by the company and no accounts need to be created. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 WonderBoy Media Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

